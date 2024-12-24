Two teams at opposite ends of the table will meet as Liverpool look to extend their lead atop the Premier League following a massive victory over Tottenham. They'll face a Leicester City side that needs to bounce back after losing to relegation threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers but Anfield isn't a kind venue for teams looking for a boost.

No matter what has come in their path so far, Arne Slot's Reds have found a way through and are managing the festive period by getting healthier with each day. Things are easier with Mohamed Salah at the helm of the attack but it doesn't matter what's happening, they're pushing the right buttons.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Dec. 26 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 26 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

: Anfield -- Liverpool, England TV: USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool -1400; Draw +1000; Leicester +2500

Storylines

Liverpool: Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate both won't be back into contention until 2025 but that hasn't hurt the Reds so far as they've managed their absentees well. Now unbeaten in 21 consecutive matches in all competitions, the question is what can stop Liverpool's roll. The odds certainly suggest that it won't be Leicester to do it as the Foxes have struggled defensively but when teams are playing multiple games per week, they have to be on the lookout for banana peels.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

Leicester City: After Danny Ward's performance in their last match, the Foxes will hope that Mads Hermansen can make the match but he'll be a late fitness test for Boxing Day festivities. Wilfred Ndidi and Ricardo Pereira will still be out while Issahku Fatawu is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury that will sideline him for the entire season.

Leicester City predicted XI: Danny Ward, Victor Kristiansen, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, James Justin, Harry Winks, Oliver Skipp, Stephy Mavididi, Facundo Buonanotte, Jordan Ayew, Jamie Vardy

Prediction

Despite changes from the Foxes, they'll still end up conceding far too many chances to Liverpool in a heavy defeat. Pick: Liverpool 3, Leicester City 0