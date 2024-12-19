After being left out of the squad for a second consecutive match, the saga continues for Marcus Rashford and Manchester United. The 27-year-old forward has been left out the EFL Cup fixture for the Red Devils that will see them face Tottenham with a spot in the final four of the tournament on the line. The game is set for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, and you can watch it on Paramount+.

Rasmus Hojlund will lead the line while Joshua Zirkzee will make the bench. Alejandro Garnacho -- who also missed out on the Manchester derby victory due to a coach's decision -- has returned to the squad and will begin the match on the bench. Rashford has expressed his desire for a new challenge, fueling speculation he could leave in January.

"This kind of club needs big talent and he's a big talent, so he just needs to perform at the highest level and that is my focus," said manager Ruben Amorim ahead of the game. "I just want to help Marcus."

Asked about Rashford's desire for a new challenge, he added, "I think it's right. We have here a new challenge. It's a tough one. For me, it's the biggest challenge in football because we are in a difficult situation and I already said this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I really hope all my players are ready for this new challenge."

Amorim about hoping that his players are up for the new challenge is what will be interesting to watch for Rashford as the winter transfer window opens soon. Only time will tell if this is a blip that he can come back from or the beginning of the end of the United academy players' time at Old Trafford.

If United do decide to move on in January, they could face struggles as Rashford makes around $400,000 a week currently. Without eating some of that salary or seeing Rashford take a pay cut, options could be thin on the open market, but at the moment, Amorim is finding ways to win without the attacker.