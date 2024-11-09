Manchester City lost their fourth game in a row for the first time since Spanish manager Pep Guardiola was appointed in the summer 2016. The English giants lost 2-1 against Brighton despite scoring the opening goal via Erling Haaland, but the home side made a quick comeback in the second half and managed to win against Guardiola's side thanks to the goals scored by Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley.

After losing against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, City lost to Bournemouth in the Premier League last weekend before losing to future Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP in the Champions League. This is the first time Guardiola loses four games in a row at the club while Manchester City have lost four straight games for the first time since August 2006, when Stuart Pearce was the manager of the club, according to Opta.

Guardiola, who only lost four games in a row once before when he was at Bayern Munich in 2015, is looking to find new tactical options after the injury of key player and 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, who will miss the whole 2024-25 season due to an ACL injury. Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League table, two points behind Liverpool, who will face Wolverhampton on Saturday at 3 p.m.