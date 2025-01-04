Manchester City will kick off the new year at home against West Ham on Saturday, when they can secure back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

The reigning champions' monthslong skid means they are sixth place heading into this fixture, though they could jump up a spot if results go their way in the first weekend of 2025. Their recent form does not diminish their status as favorites against the Hammers, who are in 13th and have not impressed much this season. A surprise win, though, could take them 11th.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Jan. 4 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Manchester City -340; Draw +500; West Ham +750

Storylines

Manchester City closed out 2024 with an elusive win, but a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Leicester City is not exactly a signal that Pep Guardiola's side are out of trouble. They still have just two wins in their last 14 games and have struggled against a wide range of opponents, which means it's unclear which version of City will show up on Saturday.

The reigning champions will take positives from the fact that Erling Haaland snapped his five game goalless streak against Leicester, once again making him the main focus as they look to pick up a second consecutive win. West Ham's unimpressive goalscoring record could offer a reprieve for City's defense, which has conceded 27 goals in their last 14 games. It makes the hosts' attack the main focus of Saturday's game, which has not exactly been at its best lately. They have scored more than one goal in a game on only four occasions during that 14 game run, while Phil Foden has been unable to replicate last season's output of 19 league goals and City has not replaced Julian Alvarez after he scored 11 league goals in the last campaign.

Projected lineup

Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Savinho, Foden, Silva, Doku, Haaland

Prediction

City might be a far cry from their usual selves, but they certainly have enough going for them to beat West Ham, who have yet to find strong form under new manager Julen Lopetegiu and will also be without several key players through injury. Expect an unfussy win for City, even if they lack their usual flair. Pick: Manchester City 2, West Ham 0