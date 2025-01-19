Manchester United's Ruben Amorim said his team is "maybe the worst team in the history" of the club shortly after Sunday's 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, his fourth loss at home since taking the job in November.

The Red Devils took just one shot on target during the game, which came via a penalty that Bruno Fernandes scored in the 23rd minute. They now sit 13th in the Premier League, closer to the relegation zone than they are to the top four.

"In 10 games in the Premier League, we won two, I know that," Amorim said about the form since his arrival post-match, per The Athletic. "Imagine this for a fan of Manchester United, imagine this for me. You are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. Imagine that. We need to survive this moment. I know that. We are being maybe the worst team in the history of Manchester United. I know that you want headlines but I'm saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. So there you go, your headline."

Amorim added that it was important to acknowledge how poor United's form is but that it was "hard to explain" their current predicament, winning just 11 points in 11 Premier League games since he took over.

"It is hard to explain, we have to acknowledge the moment and not go around the problem," he said. "Everybody here is underperforming, no matter what the circumstances. It is unacceptable to lose so many games for any club in the Premier League, never mind Manchester United. It is a really hard moment but we have to continue. The opponents are better than us in many details. That we cannot be consistent. That I am not helping my players in the moment. It is a hard moment. We have to acknowledge we are in a very difficult situation. All the bad records, losing games at home, losing in the Premier League, we are really underperforming."

United set the wrong types of records

The Red Devils' season has been defined by statistics that demonstrate just how poorly they have performed, some of which Amorim pointed out on his own. That is merely just scratching the surface on their woes this season, which were very apparent even when his predecessor Erik ten Hag was still in charge.

They now have 10 league defeats, the fastest they have hit that mark since the 1989-1990 season under Sir Alex Ferguson when they had 16 losses. United also have just 26 points from 22 Premier League, on pace to hit a new record for lowest point total since the 2021-22 season, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick split managerial shifts and collected just 58 points. They averaged 1.5 points per game that season and are currently at 1.2. They also have six home defeats in the league this season, the most since Ferguson's 1993-94 season when they lost seven times.

The list of new lows is varied, too. United have been unimpressive on set pieces for some time now, conceding 17 goals off the opportunities in 2024 – the most in a calendar year in the Premier League for them. In December alone, they let in 18 goals, the most in a single month since March 1964 when they also conceded 18. They also lost six games that month, the most since losing seven times in September 1930.

Though Amorim, one of the game's rising managerial stars, brought real promise when he started the job in the fall, things have not necessarily improved under his leadership. Some of this might be out of his hands – the squad that has been assembled over the last several years does not reflect his style of play and is perhaps not strong enough to compete for top-four berths and titles. The fact that Amorim's version of United is still slumping through the season, though, offers credence to the manager's claim that this iteration of the team might be the worst in its history.

It can be hard to compare the current United team to any before the modern era of the game, one in which the game is dominated by owners' cash flow. This particular period of the sport, though, is also defined by United's success; Ferguson led them to unprecedented highs that remain the measuring stick by which every one of his successors has been judged. The resources afforded by the Glazer family and United's impressive commercial operations, combined with the expectations placed on them and the uninspiring performances of this season means this version of the Red Devils might actually be the worst one in the club's history. At the very least, though, they are the worst iteration of the team in recent memory.