Happy Friday, everybody! Although the club soccer calendar is paused for the final international break of 2024, the slog does not stop with U.S. Men's National Team action in the CONCACAF Nations League as well as its UEFA counterpart and the craziness of the CONMEBOL zone's FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Jonathan Johnson here to get you ready for another eventful weekend!

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, November 15

🇪🇺 UNL: Denmark vs. Spain, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🇪🇺 UNL: Portugal vs. Poland, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Tubi

🇨🇦 CNL: Suriname vs. Canada, 6:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇲🇽 CNL: Honduras vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. ➡️ Univision

Saturday, November 16

🇺🇸 NWSL: Washington Spirit vs. NJ/NY Gotham, 12 p.m. ➡️ CBS

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EFL League One: Stockport County vs. Wrexham AFC, 12:45 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇪🇺 UNL: Germany vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Tubi

🇪🇺 UNL: Netherlands vs. Hungary, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

Sunday, November 17

🇪🇺 UNL: England vs. Republic of Ireland, Noon ➡️ Tubi

🇪🇺 UNL: Italy vs. France, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ FS2

🇺🇸 NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current, 3 p.m. ➡️ ABC

🇺🇸 USMNT edge Jamaica in CNL

Mauricio Pochettino's U.S. Men's National Team earned a narrow 1-0 win over Jamaica in the first leg of their CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals tie in Kingston on Thursday. Ricardo Pepi notched the only goal of the game five minutes in after being teed up by Christian Pulisic while Matt Turner denied the Reggae Boyz' Demarai Gray from the penalty spot nine minutes later before a largely defensive display secured the victory. Mason Holgate was sent off for two bookings in the second half with the Stars and Stripes finishing after 90 with three of six efforts at goal on target.

Regulars like Folarin Balogun, Josh Sargent, Tyler Adams, and Gio Reyna were absent for Pochettino's first competitive outing and the likes of Turner and Pepi ensured that it went without a major hitch. The U.S. are now in a strong position to reach the semifinals despite a barren run post-Copa America which returned just one win from four outings, but they will need more than an early Pepi goal to sit on against Jamaica for the second leg and beyond that. Leon Bailey was problematic for the away defense while Johnny Cardoso took a knock and could now be compromised.

That said, Tim Weah is due back from suspension which will reinstate Yunus Musah to his more natural midfield surroundings and the Juventus man's experience of CONCACAF competition will help to steel the side against a potential return leg upset. Pochettino will want to see more from his players moving forward but results-first coaching has strong value in the early days of a national team head coach -- especially when you already have a loss to Mexico to your name. Three more wins for this American side and it will be a fourth CNL title which would represent a strong start for Pochettino.

🌎 Argentina stunned while Brazil drop more points

It is currently the 11th round of FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the CONMEBOL zone and South American international does not fail to entertain with Argentina and Brazil both dropping points already this break. Paraguay stunned the world champions while Brazil's malaise has not totally gone away after being held by Venezuela who are now in a scrap for the playoff spot with Bolivia after Ecuador thumped La Verde. There is still some way to go but the Albiceleste have been forced to wait to book their ticket to the North American showpiece event which will be hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

Paraguay 2-1 Argentina

Lionel Messi and his teammates remain three points clear of Colombia in the standings but that gap could close if Los Cafeteros beat Uruguay and pull level. Lautaro Martinez's opener looked to be setting Lionel Scaloni's side on their way in Asuncion but it was canceled out in spectacular fashion by Paraguay's Antonio Sanabria with Omar Alderete getting a second half winner for a famous Albirroja win. The result has significant impact regarding the playoff spot as it basically dictates that it is now between Venezuela and Bolivia for that potential berth.

Venezuela 1-1 Brazil

It was only marginally better for Brazil in Maturin with Raphinha's opener for the Selecao canceled out by Vinotinto substitute Telasco Segovia. Things got worse as the second half continued with Vinicius Junior failing to convert a second half penalty before late home replacement Alexander Gonzalez was sent off inside of nine minutes at the end of the game to ensure that it did not finish 11 vs. 11 at Estadio Monumental. The result boosts the Brazilians up to third but Dorival Junior's men will only stay there if Colombia beat Uruguay which in turn would stretch the gap between Brazil and the Cafeteros -- as well as Argentina -- to five points.

🇺🇸 NWSL semifinals: How Washington Spirit, Gotham FC, Orlando Pride and KC Current made it this far -- the top four teams in the NWSL's regular season all advanced to the semifinals and have similar qualities.

❌ David Coote latest: UEFA remove referee from Nations League duty after video surfaces with FA and PGMOL investigations into an individual appearing to be the Premier League referee insulted Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool in newly surfaced videos.

🛎️ Dilly ding, dilly dong: Popular soccer grandfather figure Claudio Ranieri makes his return as AS Roma manager for the third time in his career as the 73-year-old Italian manager comes out of retirement to also advise the ownership in the future.

ℹ️ NCAA DI Women's Soccer Championship: Format, schedule, bracket, live stream, where and how to watch with the national championship game to take place on Dec. 9 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

💵 Best Bet

WCQs: Uruguay vs. Colombia, Friday, 7 p.m. ET

💰 THE PICK: Draw and both to score (+380) -- South American FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers are where it is at in international soccer right now with CONMEBOL keeping the drama coming with Argentina's loss to Paraguay. This game is big given that it is fourth hosting second with a win for La Celeste taking them into the top three and level with Los Cafeteros and a Colombian success pulling them level with Lionel Messi and his world champion teammates. Marcelo Bielsa's side are unpredictable but can be a formidable opponent while Colombia are now regarded as one of the region's strongest sides. With the Uruguayans also facing Brazil away this November international period, this is arguably the game to win so expect a tight encounter with both sides scoring.

