Group B action continues when Mexico and Jamaica battle in their opening contest of Copa America 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday. Mexico have been up and down thus far in their international matchups. On June 8, Brazil topped Mexico 3-2. Jamaica suited up in two games this month, topping Dominica 3-2 on June 9.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Mexico are -190 favorites (risk $190 to win $100) in the latest Mexico vs. Jamaica odds, while Jamaica are +600 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Jamaica vs. Mexico picks, check out the Copa America 2024 predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors. Anybody following saw huge returns.

Now, he has taken a close look at the Mexico vs. Jamaica match and locked in his Copa America 2024 picks. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Jamaica vs. Mexico:

Mexico vs. Jamaica money line: Mexico -190, Jamaica +600, Draw +280

Mexico vs. Jamaica spread: Mexico -0.5 (-190)

Mexico vs. Jamaica over/under: 2.5 goals

MEX: 1-2 in international friendlies in past two months

JAM: Scored 29 goals in 18 games the past two years

Mexico vs. Jamaica picks: See picks here

Why you should back Mexico

Mexico have made this tournament 11 total times in their history and have made the title game twice. They roll into this tournament as the 14th-ranked team, according to FIFA. Over the past two years in international matchups, their offense has scored 37 goals. Forward Santiago Giménez is an active member of the frontline.

Giménez is a great target in front of the goal due to his leaping ability and he brings plenty of power when striking the ball. Feyenoord Rotterdam in the Eredivisie finished with 23 goals and six assists with 50 shots on target. In a May 5 contest, Giménez finished with two goals and one assist against PEC Zwolle. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Jamaica

Forward Shamar Nicholson is one of the most athletic playmakers on the attack for Jamaica. Nicholson is a powerful and strong force at 6-foot-4 and 181 pounds, so he uses size to overpower some defenders. He played in 28 matches for Clermont Foot 63 (Ligue 1), finishing with four goals and three assists. In addition, he led the national team in total goals (5) in seven games of the Concacaf Nations League.

Forward Bobby Reid is another impactful scorer on the frontline. Reid uses his speed to his advantage with a forceful strike from different angles. In 38 games for Fulham (Premier League) during the 2023-24 season, Reid totaled six goals and two total assists. In seven games during the Concacaf Nations League, he was tied for second on the team in goals (3) in seven games played. See which team to pick here.

How to make Jamaica vs. Mexico picks

Eimer is leaning Over on the goal total. He's also locked in three best bets, including one that returns plus money. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Mexico vs. Jamaica on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers have all the value, all from the soccer expert who returned nearly $2,600 for $100 players in 2023, and find out.