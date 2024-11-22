After going on a hiatus due to the international break, the MLS Cup Playoffs will return this weekend with a few changes. After a best of three series in the first round of matches, the remaining matches will be one game win or go home affairs. While that will raise the tension in the playoff format, there have already been quite a few upsets. The top three teams in the Eastern Conference have all been bounced by lower seeds, even the Supporters' Shield winners in Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. Outside of Minnesota United advancing, the West has been more predictable but that will make MLS Cup hosting scenarios interesting.

Since the MLS Cup doesn't take place at a neutral location, the host team is determined by the Supporters' Shield rankings. Due to the Eastern Conference losing the top three representatives, it means that the odds are quite slim for an Eastern Conference side to host the Cup. Orlando City SC is the only Eastern Conference side that can host the championship match and even they can only do so if pitted against Minnesota United. Here are the remaining clubs by the Supporters' Shield standings for hosting priority:

Los Angeles FC Los Angeles Galaxy Seattle Sounders Orlando City SC Minnesota United New York City FC New York Red Bulls Atlanta United

MLS Semifinal Playoff Schedule

Saturday, Nov 23

New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, 5:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass)

Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass)

Sunday, Nov 24

Orlando City SC vs. Atlanta United, 3:30 p.m. (MLS Season Pass)

Los Angeles Galaxy vs. Minnesota United, 6 p.m. (MLS Season Pass and FS1)

Conference Finals

Saturday, Nov. 30 - Sunday, Dec. 1

MLS Cup presented by Audi

Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 p.m. ET