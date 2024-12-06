MLS Cup is almost here with the LA Galaxy getting set to host the New York Red Bulls in Carson, Calif. on Saturday. This feels like a David vs. Goliath matchup due to the second seeded Galaxy hosting the seventh seeded Red Bulls, who have become the lowest seed to ever make it to the final of the MLS Cup. But, just because these teams had vastly different regular seasons, that doesn't mean that Sandro Schwartz's Red Bulls can't pull the upset over Gregg Vanney's Galaxy.

The Galaxy will be without one of the best creative players the league after Riqui Puig's injury, while Red Bulls have had one of the best defenses in the playoffs so far. Let's see how these two teams stack up positionally heading into a critical match.

Goalkeeper

Only Brad Guzan has made more saves during the playoffs than Carlos Coronel has with the New York Red Bulls. Keeping a playoff high three clean sheets behind 19 saves so far, Corenel has been a strong leader at the back to keep the ball from entering his net. Unlike most modern keepers, Coronel isn't someone who will be peppering long balls to change those saves into attack, but the number one job for a keeper is to keep clean sheets and he does that just fine.

John McCarthy has plenty of playoff experience after winning MLS Cup with Los Angeles FC in 2022 and if this goes to a shootout, that's where the Red Bulls should be worried. McCarthy has stood tall when needed in shootouts, but in game, he's a notch below Coronel. Considering thin margins could decide things, who the stronger keeper is for 90 matters a little more than who you don't want to face in a shootout.

Advantage: NYRB

Defense

An area where the Galaxy have improved is their defense only allowing three goals during their four playoff matches so far. Shutting out the Seattle Sounders was an important test to show that they can go toe to toe with top teams but this is also an area where missing Puig will show. Teams have to be much more careful with attacking the Galaxy because Puig can spring a counter attack so quickly that a team has to keep players back to be safe.

Without that presence, the Red Bulls press can go to town trying to pick off balls and win possession higher up the pitch. Their back three has done a good job in funneling things to Coronel which is why they've only allowed two goals so far during this payoff run. This will be the best attack that the Red Bulls have faced, but that doesn't mean that they won't be ready.

Advantage: NYRB

Midfield

We're back to Puig's absence looming large, but the Galaxy could get a major boost. Marco Reus is back in training and while he's still a gametime decision for the match, having someone in the match who was playing in a Champions League final less than a year ago for MLS Cup would be a huge boon for Vanney's men. Add in the presence of players like Marco Delgado, and Edwin Cerrilo and this is a strong unit.

Emile Forseberg has largely been the reason behind the improvement of the Red Bulls. Bringing a veteran presence who also has defensive guile has raised the levels of the team. Mixed in with young players like Daniel Edelman it has given the Red Bulls a balanced setup that can make different things happen in the playoffs. But while balanced, what they lack is a top gear.

Advantage: Galaxy

Forwards

There are only a few teams in the league that can match up with Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Dejan Joveljic for the Galaxy. Each match at least one of them steps up, no matter what the stakes are. And if fresh legs are needed, Diego Fagundez is on the bench. This is such a deep side in Los Angeles and if someone can make up for the absence of Puig, these are the players who can do it.

Lewis Morgan won comeback player of the year, taking a central role in the Red Bulls attack alongside Dante Vanzeir, but if there's a question for this team, it's where will the goals come from. The Red Bulls strength is in their team attack, but this can be a game won by stars and that's where questions remain. If it becomes a shootout, look out.

Advantage: Galaxy

How to watch and odds