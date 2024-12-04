Extending their lead atop the Premier League, it feels like Arne Slot's Liverpool can do no wrong, but as the games begin to come thick and fast during the festive period, they will be tested as they travel to Newcastle on Wednesday. The Magpies have struggled this season but their defense has been strong at home only allowing five goals in five matches. It will provide yet another test for Liverpool, but they've passed each one in their path with flying colors so far.

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 4 | Time : 2:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Dec. 4 | : 2:30 p.m. ET Location : St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England

: St. James' Park -- Newcastle upon Tyne, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Newcastle United +340; Draw +300; Liverpool -140

Newcastle United: Alexander Isak's fitness was a concern heading into these midweek fixtures after being withdrawn in the 22nd minute with a knock during Newcastle's draw away to Crystal Palace last weekend. Having been ruled fit to face Liverpool, it will be a big boon to Eddie Howe to have the Swedish striker, but he needs to get going in attack only having four goals so far this season, Newcastle will go as far as Isak can take them which is a good reason why they're 11th in the table at the moment.

Newcastle United predicted XI: Nick Pope, Lewis Hall, Dan Burn, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Joe Willock, Joelinton, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Liverpool: With wins in seven consecutive matches in all competitions, the only team who can slow down Liverpool right now is themselves. With strength in depth even as key players like Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold miss time, it hasn't been enough to slow down the attack. These are also times that help ensure that depth players are prepared for when they'll be needed in bigger moments down the stretch. Already ahead in the Premier League by nine points entering the festive period, Liverpool look to keep focus to end the title race as quickly as possible.

Liverpool predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomes, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah

Prediction

Salah's contract uncertainty won't slow down this machine as Liverpool keep rolling to pick up another key away victory. Pick: Newcastle United 1, Liverpool 2