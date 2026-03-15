From Hawaii to Augsburg, could Noahkai Banks be the latest potential U.S. men's national team player to feel the dual national pull? Eligible to represent both the United States and Germany, the 19-year-old center back has represented the USMNT at youth levels while also being called into camp under Mauricio Pochettino during the September international window in 2025, but he didn't make an appearance for the senior team, which leaves his future up in the air.

Now, after returning and becoming a fixture in the Augsburg XI while the club has moved away from the relegation zone, could Germany come calling? According to Kicker, Banks won't be included in the USMNT squad for the March international break due to wanting to keep his options open to represent Germany.

Speaking with the media in February, the dual national pull was something that Banks addressed, confirming that despite his USMNT call-up, he had been in contact with the DFB.

"I've been in touch with Germany before, to be honest. But as I said, I was always very happy with the U.S. Obviously, you can't tell what happens in the future, but at the moment, there's not a thought of switching or something like this, because I'm happy with the U.S. But yeah, I can't tell what's in the future," Banks said.

While Banks didn't close the door on a future with Germany, and discussions could've taken place since then, it's clear that he has enjoyed his time with the USMNT. He made his first appearance for the U-17s in 2023, going on to represent the team at the U-17 World Cup and also got to experience Olympic soccer while being coached by Marko Mitrovic, who has been a major influence on his career so far.

Those times with the youth national team and things that he's learned from Pochettino, who was a center back in his own playing career, have been formative in his success this season. He also has a mix of German and American culture in his background, so there isn't a side that he feels a significant pull toward, despite playing his club soccer in Germany right now.

Banks also stays in touch with the USMNT, while he stated that it's not always Pochettino that he's in touch with, there's still contact there of some sort. Only time will tell if that leads to a surprise call-up for the March international window, but this window is also not the final chance to make the World Cup. Plenty can change between now and June, leading to players like the young defender needing to be called in on short notice. But looking back on the camp is a fond moment.

"I was pretty nervous when I got into camp because I was 18 years old at the time. So I thought maybe, yeah, the older guys will think who is that or what is he doing here, but it was great to be honest, it was incredible because also players like [Christian] Pulisic, [Tim] Weah, they helped me a lot," Banks said. "My first experience has been great, also working with Pochettino. I think he's one of the biggest coaches in the world. He has trained one of the best players of all time, and the best players of all time, he has helped me a lot in those 10 days. The whole camp has been great, and also the players, how they welcomed me, how they made my life easy, was very cool to be honest."

Again, things can change, but that doesn't sound like someone who is looking for reasons not to commit to the USMNT. Having a chance to play a World Cup on home soil is one of the ultimate dreams for any soccer player, but for Banks, it's not something that he's allowed himself to dream about yet. Being around family who helps keep him grounded ensures that the highs don't get too high but also that the lows aren't too low as well.

He's gained confidence with playing more games this season, but he's also noticing changes in his own game, ones that you can understand why Germany may be interested.

"I think one of the biggest changes that comes with experience is like your positioning in each situation. Because before I came from the second team, it's like when you play against Olise, it's different than when you play against a fourth division player. Because when you position yourself wrong, he's gone, and it's probably a goal," Banks said. "So it's a lot of positioning and things that come over time. And I think I've made steps there, but I can make even more steps in the future."

Looking at the chart below, that positioning is helping with his tackling, where he can use pace to make up for errors. He's also adept at playing the ball out of the back, which is something that center backs are asked to do more and more as attacks build from deep.

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Banks has a high ceiling as a prospect, and he's doing the best he can to give himself a chance of making it to the World Cup. Only time will tell if that is with the United States or Germany, but as with all dual nationals, he has to make what he believes is the best decision for himself, depending on where his heart lies. That can be easier said than done at 19, but Banks could have to make it sooner rather than later if he keeps this up.