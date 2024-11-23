The biggest game of the year has arrived in NWSL and the league's top two teams will battle for the title during the NWSL Championship on CBS on Saturday night. The No. 1 seed Orlando Pride, coming off a 3-1 semifinal win, will be led by Brazilian international Marta as they face the No. 2 ranked Washington Spirit, with U.S. women's national team star Trinity Rodman spearheading the attack on Saturday at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming semifinal:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 23 | 8 p.m. ET Location: CPKC Stadium -- Kansas City, Mo.

CPKC Stadium -- Kansas City, Mo. TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+



CBS | Paramount+ Odds: Orlando +112; Draw +231; Washington +215

Players to watch

Marta (Orlando Pride): The Brazilian icon has been with Orlando for eight years and never reached an NWSL final. The 38-year-old is having a career year with the Pride, second on the team in goals (11) and first on the team in chances created (51). Her chemistry with Barbra Banda, the team's leading goal scorer (16), is unrivaled this season.

Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit): The attacking winger will have a big role in kickstarting the squad's offense against a stingy Orlando defense. Her ability to generate passing lanes and whip in crosses are just a few facets of her game, and her ability to create her own shot is why she's co-leader on the team in goals scored this year (8).

You can catch the NWSL Championship Saturday at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS and Paramount+.

What they're saying

Orlando Pride Head coach Seb Hines: "It is mostly excitement. We have been waiting for this opportunity for so long, especially since we won the shield at home. Getting into the playoffs was one of our goals and here we are today prepping for the NWSL Championship."

Washington Spirit defender Tara McKeown: "The last few times we played Orlando, it was always kind of that unsettling feeling. We had more to give, maybe. So going into this game, they are our opponent, but it's more so this week has been about us, and this is the last game. It's been our last week of training too, and just trying to enjoy that and have fun, as we're going into this final, and then when we get there ... we gotta come out victorious."

Lineup prediction

Orlando Pride: Anna Moorehouse, Cori Dyke, Emily Sams, Kylie Strom, Kerry Abello, Adriana, Haley McCutcheon, Angelina, Ally Watt, Marta, Barbra Banda

Washington Spirit: Aubrey Kingsbury, Paige Metayer, Tara McKeown, Esme Morgan, Casey Krueger, Hal Hershfelt, Heather Stainbrook, Leicy Santos, Trinity Rodman, Rosemonde Kouassi, Ashley Hatch

Prediction

The Pride and the Spirit played a pair of wild matches against each other during the regular season, but the high-stakes moment might mean a more narrow scoreline than some anticipated. The Spirit will be without some key players but will be motivated, while Orlando solves their breakthrough for the win. Pick: Orlando 2, Spirit 1