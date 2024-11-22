The best two teams over the course of the NWSL regular season extended their success into the postseason, with the Orlando Pride meeting the Washington Spirit facing off in Saturday's Championship.

The finalists advanced after nail-biting semifinals, with the Spirit advancing in a penalty shootout against 2023 champions NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Pride coming out on top in a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current. Last weekend's action teases another entertaining game ahead at Kansas City's CPKC Stadium, which would make for a fitting end to a thrilling NWSL season.

Ahead of the Championship, here's a batch of picks and predictions from the CBS Sports team.

NWSL Championship broadcast schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Nov. 23

Attacking Third pre-match show, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Attacking Third pre-match show, 7:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

NWSL Championship: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)

Attacking Third post-match show, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, Nov. 24

NWSL Skills Challenge, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. (check local listings) (CBS, Paramount+)

Expert picks

NWSL final picks

Sandra Herrera Pardeep Cattry Mike Goodman Winner Orlando Pride (2-1) Washington Spirit (2-1 aet) Washington Spirit (1-0) Goal Scorers Angelina, Barbra Banda, Leicy Santos Hal Hershfelt, Barbra Banda, Trinity Rodman Trinity Rodman MVP Marta Trinity Rodman Trinity Rodman

NWSL Champion -- Why Spirit will win

by Michael Goodman

These sides both seem like teams of destiny. Orlando Pride seemingly came out of nowhere to dominate this year with Barbra Banda proving to be one of the shrewdest pickups in NWSL history and Marta rolling back the years at 38. But Spirit are just going to be to much for them on Saturday. It's not just that they've got the star power in Trinity Rodman, but they've got tremendous depth, so much so that they lost rookie of the year Croix Bethune to injury and didn't miss a beat with another rookie Hal Hershfelt stepping into the gap. International star Laicey Santos has been a late edition, as has manager Jonatan Giráldez joining from Barcelona. Ultimately though, it'll be Rodman that makes the difference. PICK: Spirit 1, Pride 0

Why Hershfelt, Banda, Rodman could get on the scoreboard

by Pardeep Cattry

This NWSL season has been all about the star power, setting up for a game that will be equally reliant on the finalists' best attacking talent. Hal Hershfelt has been going from strength to strength during her rookie season so there's a possibility she could be on the scoresheet, much as she was in last week's semifinal, while Barbra Banda and Trinity Rodman's exploits in front of goal all season long means they will likely play a big role on Saturday.

MVP: Of course it's Rodman

by Pardeep Cattry

In a season of obstacles, including injuries and managerial transition, Rodman has essentially served as a constant for the Spirit. With eight goals and six assists this season, she has a habit of rising to the occasion for the attack-minded Spirit and will no doubt be a key player as she chases her second NWSL Championship.