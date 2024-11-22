The best two teams over the course of the NWSL regular season extended their success into the postseason, with the Orlando Pride meeting the Washington Spirit facing off in Saturday's Championship.
The finalists advanced after nail-biting semifinals, with the Spirit advancing in a penalty shootout against 2023 champions NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Pride coming out on top in a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current. Last weekend's action teases another entertaining game ahead at Kansas City's CPKC Stadium, which would make for a fitting end to a thrilling NWSL season.
Ahead of the Championship, here's a batch of picks and predictions from the CBS Sports team.
Bracket
The NWSL Championship matchup is set 🏆#TeamPixel | @madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/7VxVTmypjV— National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 17, 2024
NWSL Championship broadcast schedule
All times Eastern
Saturday, Nov. 23
Attacking Third pre-match show, 6:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
Attacking Third pre-match show, 7:30 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
NWSL Championship: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit, 8 p.m. (CBS, Paramount+)
Attacking Third post-match show, 10:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)
Sunday, Nov. 24
NWSL Skills Challenge, 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. (check local listings) (CBS, Paramount+)
Expert picks
NWSL Champion -- Why Spirit will win
by Michael Goodman
These sides both seem like teams of destiny. Orlando Pride seemingly came out of nowhere to dominate this year with Barbra Banda proving to be one of the shrewdest pickups in NWSL history and Marta rolling back the years at 38. But Spirit are just going to be to much for them on Saturday. It's not just that they've got the star power in Trinity Rodman, but they've got tremendous depth, so much so that they lost rookie of the year Croix Bethune to injury and didn't miss a beat with another rookie Hal Hershfelt stepping into the gap. International star Laicey Santos has been a late edition, as has manager Jonatan Giráldez joining from Barcelona. Ultimately though, it'll be Rodman that makes the difference. PICK: Spirit 1, Pride 0
Why Hershfelt, Banda, Rodman could get on the scoreboard
by Pardeep Cattry
This NWSL season has been all about the star power, setting up for a game that will be equally reliant on the finalists' best attacking talent. Hal Hershfelt has been going from strength to strength during her rookie season so there's a possibility she could be on the scoresheet, much as she was in last week's semifinal, while Barbra Banda and Trinity Rodman's exploits in front of goal all season long means they will likely play a big role on Saturday.
MVP: Of course it's Rodman
by Pardeep Cattry
In a season of obstacles, including injuries and managerial transition, Rodman has essentially served as a constant for the Spirit. With eight goals and six assists this season, she has a habit of rising to the occasion for the attack-minded Spirit and will no doubt be a key player as she chases her second NWSL Championship.