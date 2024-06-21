Group A action takes place on Friday when Peru and Chile link up in the group stage of the 2024 Copa America Tournament at AT&T Stadium. Peru have won three of their last four outings in international friendlies. On June 14, Peru outlasted El Salvador 1-0. Likewise, Chile have won two of their last three games, scoring at least two goals in every contest. On June 11, Chile topped Paraguay 3-0.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Chile are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Peru vs. Chile odds, while Peru are +300 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced +185 and the over/under for total goals scored is 1.5. Before locking in any Chile vs. Peru picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Now, Sutton has broken down Peru vs. Chile from every angle and locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Sutton's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Chile vs. Peru:

Peru vs. Chile money line: Chile +120, Peru +300, Draw +185

Peru vs. Chile over/under: 1.5 goals

Peru vs. Chile spread: Chile -0.5 (+115)

PERU: Peru are 2-4-2 over their last eight games

CHILE: Chile have scored at least two goals in six of the last 12 games

Why Peru can cover

Peru have struggled to consistently create offensive opportunities over the past two years, scoring just 10 goals in 14 games. Despite that, they played stout defense and forced their opponents into tough spots. They've allowed just 12 goals in 13 games. Forward Gianluca Lapadula is one of their top players.

Lapadula appeared in 28 games with Cagliari in Serie A this season. He notched three goals and one assist. Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese suited up in the MLS with the Orlando City SC. The 34-year-old had 15 starts with 38 saves and three clean sheets. Gallese totaled three plus saves in four of his last six outings.

Why Chile can cover

Chile have had a solid offensive output lately. Over the past two years, they've scored 22 goals, including eight goals in all three international friendlies in 2024. Forward Alexis Sanchez is an active playmaker for this group. This past season for Inter Milan, Sanchez totaled two goals and five assists in 33 matches.

Forward Ben Brereton Diaz can be an impactful force on the frontline. Brereton Diaz played in 15 games for Sheffield United in the Premier League, supplying six goals on 36 total shots and 17 shots on target. The 25-year-old racked up two goals in his last five matchups. These two countries last played in 2023, where Chile secured a 2-0 win. They dominated in that matchup with 7-0 shots on goal. See which team to pick here.

How to make Peru vs. Chile picks

