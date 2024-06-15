Due to the Major League Soccer season running from February to November, the league still plays through international breaks which creates a unique issue this summer as teams will be taking part in Euros and Copa America as well as World Cup qualifiers and other obligations. As Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union meet, stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Daniel Gazdag won't be available for the match while other members of each team will also be missing. As MLS grows as a league, these are issues that need to be addressed as a team can't be expected to play five or more games without their best players per season but that's just what they'll have to do during the next month.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, June 15 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, June 15 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : Subaru Park -- Chester, Pa.

: Subaru Park -- Chester, Pa. TV: None | Live stream: MLS Season Pass

None | MLS Season Pass Odds: Philadelphia Union -110; Draw +250; Inter Miami +260

Storylines

Philadelphia Union: The Union may be unbeaten in their last four matches but it doesn't feel like it as they've done well as they had chances to win all of those games. Now with star striker Julian Carranza on the way out the door to Feyenoord, it only adds to the uneasy feelings surrounding the team. The Union still have the ability to score goals but without Gazdag, Damion Lowe, Andre Blake, Jack McGlynn, and Nathan Harriel, they'll struggle to even field a team for this match let alone pull out a victory.

Inter Miami: Miami have struggled without Messi and Suarez this season but in an away trip versus a team that can't even field a full defense, they'll be expected to win. Leonardo Campana and Robert Taylor are still dynamic in attack and if the Herons would like to win the Supporters' Shield, they'll need to pick up points without their stars. No better time than the present to do that.

Prediction

Behind a Campana brace, the Herons will dispatch the Union at home but the defensive questions remain as even shorthanded, the Union will score. Pick: Philadelphia Union 1, Inter Miami 3