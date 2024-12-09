David Coote has been sacked with immediate effect, referee body PGMOL has confirmed. Coote became the subject of an internal investigation last month after a video emerged of him making foul-mouthed comments about Liverpool and their then-manager Jurgen Klopp. A second video subsequently emerged, allegedly showing the official snorting a white powder.

"Following the conclusion of a thorough investigation into Coote's conduct, his employment with PGMOL has been terminated today with immediate effect," said a PGMOL statement. "Coote's actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract, with his position deemed untenable.

"Supporting Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare. Coote has a right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment."

Coote is also the subject of an investigation from the Football Association around a series of messages sent before and after he officiated a Championship match between Leeds and West Bromwich Albion in 2019, a match where Ezgjan Alioski was booked. Coote denies those allegations.

PGMOL launched an investigation into Coote hours after a video emerged on social media in which he appeared to describe Klopp as "f--king arrogant". He also made reference to the German's nationality and was critical of Liverpool. The video is believed to have been shot during the 2020-21 season with multiple references to COVID-19. A second video released by The Sun days later is said to have been filmed during Euro 2024.

Coote was an official at that tournament having undertaken his first Premier League match in 2018. He had also led the officiating team at the 2023 Carabao Cup.