The start of the new year will bring one of soccer's most storied rivalries to the forefront as Celtic will travel to face Rangers for the first Old Firm this year. A match that usually holds sway in determining the Scottish title, this season is a little different as Celtic are still unbeaten in the league already holding a 14-point lead over their rivals. A victory would be a moral victory for Rangers but it wouldn't do much to decide the Scottish title which speaks to the pure dominance that the side has had under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Celtic may not have the current Golden Boot leader on their roster but Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn and Callum McGregor area all among the top three in scoring while Americans Auston Trusty and Cameron Carter-Vickers are anchoring the defense. Both teams are doing well in their respective European competitions but with Celtic in Champions League play and Rangers in the Europa League, that only further emphasizes the gap between these sides.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, Jan. 2 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Thursday, Jan. 2 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, Scotland

: Ibrox Stadium -- Glasgow, Scotland TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+

CBS Sports Network | Paramount+ Odds: Rangers +250; Draw +260; Celtic -106

Storylines

Rangers: Already losing out on silverware after dropping the league cup to Celtic on penalties in December, this is a meeting at Ibrox that could have some extra fire behind it. Playing for pride, Rangers also have failed to win in their last two matches seeing the gap in the league widen. Rangers expect to compete for the title so this will be a disappointing campaign although a victory over their rivals will always help.

Rangers predicted XI: Jack Butland, Rıdvan Yılmaz, Robin Propper, Dujon Sterling, James Tavernier, Nicolas Raskin, Oscar Cortes, Mohamed Diomande, Kieran Dowell, Danilo, Cyriel Dessers

Celtic: With two shutout victories with eight goals scored and zero conceded, there isn't much that this Celtic side can't do. Going into an away match at Ibrox is always a tough match but Celtic have dominated this rivalry as of late. In the all-time record, Celtic have a slight edge with 170 victories, 169 losses and 104 draws.

Celtic predicted XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Alex Valle, Liam Scales, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Reo Hatate, Paulo Bernardo, Arne Engels, Kyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, Yang Hyun-Jun

Prediction

Playing at home, Rangers will be able to find the back of the net but it won't be enough to get past a free-flowing Celtic side. Three of the last five meetings between this duo have seen three or more goals scored and this will be no different with Celtic taking the match. Pick: Rangers 1, Celtic 2