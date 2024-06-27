The UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 and knockout phase bracket is now set and there are some superb matchups to look forward to in the coming days with at least one standout clash per day. Starting with the opening latter stages meeting between Switzerland vs. Italy and all the way through to the last round of 16 encounter of Austria vs. Turkiye, there is something to look forward to on all of the next four days of action which begin this Saturday.

First, the fixed schedule and then, our rankings.

Round of 16 schedule and how to watch

All times Eastern

Saturday, June 29

Switzerland vs. Italy, Noon on FS1

Germany vs. Denmark, 3 p.m. on Fox



Sunday, June 30

England vs. Slovakia, Noon on Fox

Spain vs. Georgia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Monday, July 1

France vs. Belgium, Noon on FS1

Portugal vs. Slovenia, 3 p.m. on Fox



Tuesday, July 2

Romania vs. Netherlands, Noon on FS1

Austria vs. Turkiye, 3 p.m. on Fox

8: England vs. Slovakia, June 30, Gelsenkirchen

Arguably the least attractive round of 16 matchup owes much to England being tedious to watch so far this Euro. The Three Lions' clash with Slovakia feels like a FIFA World Cup qualification group clash but it does offer Gareth Southgate's men a golden chance to set up a potential quarterfinal clash with the Swiss or the Italians. The English have been unconvincing with just two goals scored from three games and arguably the worst game of the tournament vs. Slovenia. Slovakia, third in Group E, have already upstaged Belgium and will hope to do the same here.

7: Romania vs. Netherlands, July 2, Munich

Taking top spot in Group E despite having the same number of points as Slovakia was Romania, who have landed with the Netherlands after Oranje were surprisingly pushed into third spot in Group D by Austria who pipped France to top spot. Tricolorii showed prolific potential early on vs. Ukraine but that free-scoring form has dried up somewhat and now the Romanians will seek to overturn the Dutch who are now a major wildcard given this round of 16 matchup and the possible quarterfinal reunion with the Austrians or even Turkiye. Ronald Koeman has done his best to make this Netherlands side hard to watch but they could finally be let off the leash here.

6: Portugal vs. Slovenia, July 1, Frankfurt

It was set up nicely for Portugal to join Spain with a 100% record from the group stage and then Georgia stunned them with a 2-0 win to secure their round of 16 berth via a third-placed finish. It is now up to Roberto Martinez's men to put that shock behind them and return to form against a battling Slovenia side which is unbeaten in Germany and arguably the most unfancied of the remaining nations. Although this does not necessarily promise to be an instant classic, it could witness one of the major shocks of this summer's tournament.

5: Germany vs. Denmark, June 29, Dortmund

The hosts topped Group A which was to be expected but Julian Nagelsmann's team almost lost out to Switzerland which would have put them up against Italy. Instead, Denmark are the Germans' opponents having finished second in Group C with a showing so far which can only be described as brittle with three draws and just two goals scored and conceded. The Scandinavians are not to be underestimated but it is safe to say that they hype surrounding them in the 2020 edition has been reassigned to other teams while Germany themselves have become infinitely more watchable than they were just a few years ago.

4: Switzerland vs. Italy, June 29, Berlin

The Swiss are a nuisance at the best of times so Italy will not relish coming up against them here after an unconvincing Group B showing which only resulted in second place with almost the last kick of a ball against Croatia. The Nati nearly saw off Germany and will feel like top spot in Group A and a meeting with Denmark was within their reach but that should not stop this one from being one of the better round of 16 fixtures.

3: Spain vs. Georgia, June 30, Cologne

This summer's form team in Germany is Spain who are the only nation with a 100% record from the group stage. La Roja look very good and are suddenly among the favorites while Georgia have already made history in reaching this point. Nothing to lose for Willy Sagnol's Georgian side ups the stakes for the Spaniards who are averaging almost two goals per game so far. Can the minnows upset the apple cart thanks to the form of their three key men Giorgi Mamardashvili, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georges Mikautadze? Few would bet against them giving Spain a stern examination indeed.

2: Austria vs. Turkiye, July 2, Leipzig

Arguably the pick of the round of 16 games features surprise package Austria against their 2020 predecessors Turkiye. We all remember how an exciting and talented Turkish side led by Burak Yilmaz stuttered and never managed to get going at the previous Euro but this year's "dark horses" under Ralf Rangnick managed to overcome a narrow opening loss to France to beat Les Bleus to top spot in Group D which has set them up for a potential run to the semifinals given that the quarterfinals will bring either Romania or the Nethrlands who already lost to Austria and came third in Group D.

1. France vs. Belgium, July 1, Dusseldorf

Given its pedigree on both sides and the rivalry between these two neighbors, France vs. Belgium is the pick of the round of 16 games with both teams in this position because they did not win their groups. Although the French are unbeaten, they have been far from convincing while the Belgians lost unexpectedly to Slovakia and needed a win over Romania and a draw with Ukraine to advance. Both sides are stacked with talent and both need to perform after failing to hit the heights so far so the scene has been set for this one to go off. Portugal or Slovenia await the winners which could be a rematch of the 2016 Euro final which saw Didier Deschamps' men beaten on home soil.