Following Real Madrid's 3-0 victory in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals over Mallorca on Thursday, the first El Clasico of 2025 is here in quite an occasion. Jude Bellingham netted the winning goal to set up the meeting between the two rivals as Los Blancos will face Barcelona after they took care of Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday by a 2-0 margin with Gavi and Lamine Yamal scoring. The Super Cup final will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 2 p.m. ET in the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Real added a late goals via an own goal and a finish by Rodrygo.

Barcelona will look for a bounce back after losing last year's edition 4-1 to Real Madrid but this Super Cup is something that has been changing hands between the two since moving to Saudi Arabia in 2022. Real Madrid won in 2022 and 2024 while Barcelona triumphed in 2023. This is also mirrored in La Liga as the winner of the Super Cup, since it moved to Saudi Arabia, has gone on to win La Liga.

For something that can be taken as a midseason showcase, the stakes are always big when these two meet. It's even more important for Real Madrid as a goal from Kylian Mbappe along with a victory would help with establishing that the Frenchman's era as the number nine in Madrid is well and truly underway after a below-average beginning to life in Spain. Clasico's are where legends are made, and that's especially true when there's silverware on the line.

Barcelona won their last meeting back in October 4-0 with a brace from Robert Lewandowski but these are teams in much different form now than when they last met. Barcelona's defense has been suspect and Madrid's attack is finding their feet which could make this very different.

After being registered in La Liga after financial issues, there's also a chance that Dani Olmo and Pau Victor could feature in the final after not being in the starting lineups for their last meeting. Olmo especially is a critical presence in the Barcelona attack so being at full strength will be important. Aurelien Tchouameni's health will also be something to monitor after he was withdrawn from the match versus Mallorca with a knock. It was likely a precautionary measure but if he misses the final, it would be quite a blow as Real's depth could take a hit.