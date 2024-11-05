UEFA Champions League action continues with what should be an exciting match between Real Madrid and AC Milan on Tuesday on Paramount+. Los Blancos are second in La Liga and have played well across all competitions this season, but they will be looking for revenge after falling 4-0 to Barcelona their last time out. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri look to turn things around after dropping two of their three UCL matches so far, and they are coming off of a stingy 1-0 victory against Monza in league play. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Real Madrid vs. AC Milan odds list the hosts as the -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +390 and the over/under for total goals is 3.5.

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan date: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Real Madrid vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year he was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks for anyone following him on betting apps and betting sites, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), the EFL Cup (+4.47), the FA Cup (+3.07) and the Champions League (+3.05) among others.

For Real Madrid vs. AC Milan, Green is picking Real Madrid with a -1 Asian handicap for a -117 payout. The expert notes that Los Blancos will be well-rested since their match at Valencia over the weekend was postponed due to flooding in the region. That gives them over a week since the loss to Barcelona to prepare for AC Milan, plus they will have home field advantage.



The Rossoneri could get an extra spark if Rafael Leao returns to the starting XI. However, Green thinks Madrid's dominant trio of Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé and Rodrygo will greatly test Milan's defense.

"The Real Madrid players will be determined to make amends for that dismal defeat to Barcelona last time out, and they could take out their frustration on AC Milan this week," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

