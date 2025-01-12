The Spanish Super Cup final has produced an El Clasico with Barcelona and Real Madrid meeting in Saudi Arabia for the final on Sunday. While the rivalry already brings enough fire, there's a bit extra at stake with silverware on the line. Real Madrid will also want to overturn a 4-0 loss to Barcelona in the last time that they met back in October. For betting purposes, these are all great things to hear.

When looking at a game to attack, it's always better if it's something with stakes that can force both teams to go for a victory instead of passing the ball sideways and rivalry matches can bring their own flair. Either it's a bloodbath of cards or an explosion of goals but El Clasico tends to be the latter. A celebration of some of the best players that soccer has to offer is just hours away.

Federico Valverde 1+ shots on target (+140)

This is a match that will be defined by midfield play and due to Barcelona's offside trap, Real Madrid will have to be more patient with their build-up play than average. Because of that, it leads to more possession for midfield players and Fede Valverde isn't someone who is afraid to take a shot if the opportunity arises. It wouldn't be surprising if he popped up with a goal in the match either but taking shots from outside the box is one of his specialties and it'll come in handy.

Lamine Yamal to score or assist (+135)

There aren't many words left to describe what Lamine Yamal is doing at Barcelona. A transcendent talent, there isn't much on a soccer pitch that he can't do, and Madrid's defense won't be able to keep up with him. The 17-year-old has seven goals and 12 assists in all competitions so being able to get Yamal to score or assist at plus odds is quite a number. While facing Madrid is a daunting task, doing so at a neutral location takes a lot of the sting out and if Yamal's on his game, he'll be involved in a goal.

Real Madrid moneyline (+135)

Los Blancos come into this one motivated. The motivation to win a trophy is already plenty but the only way to forget about losing the last meeting 4-0 is to come out and start this match quickly. Given that Barcelona's defense will allow chances, Real Madrid will be able to do just that lifting the Super Cup in regulation.

Prediction

This is a match that will be fascinating because Barcelona's offside trap has been effective in defending, but when it breaks down, they can be quite vulnerable. Mbappe is also a player who enjoys playing off the back shoulder of a defense, so he's prone to being caught offside by a disciplined defense. But by doing that, Barcelona also open themselves up to threats like Valverde dropping the ball over the top or taking long shots to test them. If Real Madrid can contain Yamal from running the flanks of the clash, there's certainly a route to victory but it'll be a closely contested affair between the duo. Score: Real Madrid 3, Barcelona 2

How to watch and odds