Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid are looking for a reaction after a disappointing defeat against AC Milan in the last round of the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish giants will face Osasuna on Saturday and are back to play La Liga soccer two weeks after losing 4-0 El Clasico against FC Barcelona. The side coached by Hansi Flick currently have a nine-point margin over Real Madrid, with one game in hand. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, Nov. 9 | Time : 8 a.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 9 | : 8 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -549; Draw +600; Osasuna +1400

Team news

Real Madrid: Ancelotti is set to name the ideal lineup for the Osasuna game, with Kylian Mbappe still looking for his best form. The French star will not travel to France for the International break and will try to maximise his fitness after a disappointing start of the new season at Real Madrid.



Potential Real Madrid XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius.

Osasuna: The away side have a full-squad fit and ready to take on Real Madrid. Osasuna had a strong start of the new season as they're currently sitting fifth with 21 points, only three less than the hosts.

Potential Osasuna XI: Herrera; Areso, Catena, Boyomo, Cruz; Moncayola, Torro, Oroz; Pena, Budimir, Zaragoza.

Prediction

Despite the away side are in a better form compared to Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti's side need a win to react after two challenging weeks. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 0.