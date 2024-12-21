Real Madrid will host Sevilla on Sunday in what is already a key weekend for the La Liga table after Saturday's FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid matchup. The side coached by Carlo Ancelotti are back from the FIFA Intercontinental Cup's 3-0 win against Pachuca. Here's what you need to know.
How to watch and odds
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Odds: Real Madrid -319; Draw +400; Sevilla +800
Team news
Real Madrid: The home team will have to deal with the key absence of Vinicius Jr as the Brazilian star received a yellow card in the last match and will be suspended on Sunday. Former AC Milan winger Brahim Diaz will replace him, and will play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, as per the latest reports.
Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Brahim; Mbappe.
Sevilla: Club icon and Spanish legend Jesus Navas will play his last game before retiring from professional soccer, as the winger has recently announced. He will play alongside former Real Madrid midfielder Saul and striker Dodi Lukebakio.
Potential Sevilla XI: Fernandez; Montiel, Bade, Gudelj, Salas; Bueno, Agoume, Saul; Navas, Romero, Lukebakio.
Prediction
We shouldn't expect an easy win for the Galacticos, but Real Madrid have to be considered as the favourites on Sunday. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.