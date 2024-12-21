Real Madrid will host Sevilla on Sunday in what is already a key weekend for the La Liga table after Saturday's FC Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid matchup. The side coached by Carlo Ancelotti are back from the FIFA Intercontinental Cup's 3-0 win against Pachuca. Here's what you need to know.

How to watch and odds

Date : Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 22 | : 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -319; Draw +400; Sevilla +800

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Team news

Real Madrid: The home team will have to deal with the key absence of Vinicius Jr as the Brazilian star received a yellow card in the last match and will be suspended on Sunday. Former AC Milan winger Brahim Diaz will replace him, and will play alongside Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, as per the latest reports.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Vazquez, Tchouameni, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Camavinga; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Brahim; Mbappe.

Sevilla: Club icon and Spanish legend Jesus Navas will play his last game before retiring from professional soccer, as the winger has recently announced. He will play alongside former Real Madrid midfielder Saul and striker Dodi Lukebakio.

Potential Sevilla XI: Fernandez; Montiel, Bade, Gudelj, Salas; Bueno, Agoume, Saul; Navas, Romero, Lukebakio.

Prediction

We shouldn't expect an easy win for the Galacticos, but Real Madrid have to be considered as the favourites on Sunday. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.