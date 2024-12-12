Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe will reportedly be out for 10 days with a thigh injury, per ESPN, and he could miss the team's next two games.

The France international will definitely miss Saturday's La Liga game at Rayo Vallecano, but is a doubt for their game four days later, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. Real Madrid are scheduled to travel to Qatar for the competition, which was previously known as the Club World Cup, and will face the winner of a fixture between Mexico's Pachuca and Egypt's Al Ahly.

Mbappe will reportedly not rush back for the Intercontinental Cup game, deeming it "counterproductive" if he's not actually ready to return at that time. He could be back for Real Madrid's clash with Sevilla on Dec. 22, their final match of the calendar year.

He picked up the short-term injury during Real Madrid's 3-2 win at Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the game in the first half with what was then an unspecified issue. He had already scored the game's opening goal, only his second Champions League goal for his new club though it brought his count up to 12 goals across all competitions.

This is not the first injury Mbappe has sustained since joining the European champions, though it was another minor one. He missed September's 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid with a muscle injury, though he returned within a matter of days on that occasion.