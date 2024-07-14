Spain were handed a hammer blow at half time of the Euro 2024 final against England with Rodri forced off, seemingly with an injury, as Martin Zubimendi took his place.

The Manchester City midfielder, widely considered the best player in the world in his position, had struggled to make an outsized impact against England in the first half of a game with few chances in it. His club team mate Phil Foden had done an impressive job of blocking passes out to Rodri while his final third impact was notably limited.

Rodri had appeared to suffer a slight injury when he and Aymeric Laporte went to block a Harry Kane shot though there was no confirmation at the interval as to why the 28-year-old had not joined his team mated on the field. Zubimendi has enjoyed an impressive season with Real Sociedad but he is simply not at the level of a player ranked the fifth best in the world on CBS Sports' Golazo 100.

Rodri exited the game having completed 29 of his 33 passes, creating one chance for Robin Le Normand in the 13th minute and making three ball recoveries.

Spain did not immediately seem to be struggling in Rodri's absence, opening the scoring at the Olympiastadion moments into the second half through Nico Williams. La Roja are chasing a record-breaking fourth European title, England bidding for a first in their history.