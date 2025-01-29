Angel City FC announced Forward Alyssa Thompson and defender Gisele Thompson have agreed to contract extensions with the club on Wednesday. The two players are considered next generation talents for the league and U.S. women's national team programs and are on new deals through 2028. Sources have indicated to CBS Sports that both players garnered interest from European clubs ahead of their contract extensions.

The Thompson sisters attended Harvard-Westlake School in Studio City, California, where they became the first high school student-athletes to partner with Nike and won a state regional championship in 2021. Before signing with Angel City, the sibling duo also won a pro championship with Santa Clarita Blue Heat and competed with Total Futbol Academy, the MLS Next boys' team.

"Alyssa and Gisele are very important for our club's future, but also for the success of our league," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "Mark Wilson and Matt Wade did a great job to make sure both want to be here and we are thrilled that they are staying home in LA for four more years. Alyssa and Gisele both have world class potential for both club and country and we look forward to continuing to support their growth and development on and off the pitch."

Alyssa Thompson was the youngest player drafted in NWSL history and the first player drafted out of high school. She signed a three-year extension with the club and has scored nine goals and recorded nine assists in 53 appearances since joining the club in 2023. The 20-year-old was a 2023 Rookie of the Year finalist and earned Best XI honors three times over two seasons with Angel City. Thompson was part of the USWNT 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup roster and has recently returned to the senior team, earning call-ups under new head coach Emma Hayes.

Gisele Thompson joined the club in 2024 and featured in 16 NWSL matches and notched an assist over her 925 minutes. The 19-year-old recently participated in the USWNT Futures camp. She was part of the U-20 USWNT roster that earned bronze medals at both the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup and the 2023 Pan American Games.

"I'm so happy to have the opportunity to continue to grow with this team," said Gisele "We have such amazing players and I think our chemistry is so solid that I know we can win a championship, which is the ultimate goal. Playing in front of my friends, family, and playing with Alyssa has been so great that I look forward to continuing that here."