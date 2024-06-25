UEFA Euro 2024 Group E plays out its third and final games on Wednesday with Slovakia and Romania meeting in Frankfurt with a round of 16 berth awaiting the winner. All four nations currently have three points from two games which is the only example of this happening at the current edition. Sokoli (Falcons) went out at the group stage back in 2020 while Tricolorii (Tricolors) have not reached the knockout phase since their 2000 run to the quarterfinals.

Slovakia opened with a win over Belgium but Francesco Calzona's side then lost narrowly to Ukraine although the Italian has still overseen 10 wins from the last 15 games overall. In qualifying for this Euro, they lost just two of their 10 fixtures -- both against Portugal -- and prior to the Ukrainian loss, they were unbeaten in four across all competitions with three wins.

Romania went down to the Belgians on Saturday and are back at the Euro having failed to qualify in 2020. A thumping opening win over Ukraine still gives them a very good chance of advancing to the round of 16. Eduard Iordanescu's men were unbeaten in qualifying and finished ahead of Switzerland but their form dipped pre-tournament although their opening win was a return to their impressive qualifying form. The Romanians have still only lost once in 15 games pre-Euro 2024 with just nine goals against.

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, June 26 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 26 | 12 p.m. ET Location: Waldstadion - Frankfurt, Germany

Waldstadion - Frankfurt, Germany TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Slovakia +230; Draw +105; Romania +250

Group E

Slovakia must at least draw on Wednesday to reach the round of 16. A win over Romania coupled with Ukraine not beating Belgium would confirm top spot for Sokoli having already beaten the Red Devils. A loss to Romania, though, and the Belgians avoiding defeat means no round of 16 for Calzona's side. The Romanians can finish in the top two and reach the round of 16 if they do not lose and they will win the group if Belgium do not beat Ukraine. The Ukrainians avoiding defeat and Tricolorii losing will mean no knockout round, though.

Team news

Slovakia: Calzona is unlikely to change his XI so consistency will be key. Martin Dubravka should continue in goal with captain Milan Skriniar and Denis Vavro in central defense. Stanislav Lobotka should be next to Ondrej Duda and Juraj Kucka in midfield while Robert Bozenik should be flanked by Lukas Haraslin and two-goal hero Ivan Schranz.

Possible Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin.

Romania: Valentin Mihaila came in for Florinel Coman against Belgium but Mihaila was also substituted for Ianis Hagi so he might find himself out of the starting XI again. Goalkeeper Florin Nita should be behind Radu Dragusin and Andrei Burca while Marius Marin should have Razvan Marin and Nicolae Stanciu for company in the middle behind Denis Dragus up top.

Possible Romania XI: Nita; Ratiu, Dragusin, Burca, Bancu; R Marin, M Marin, Stanciu; Man, Dragus, Mihaila.

Prediction

Romania and Slovakia both know that they need to win to be sure of a round of 16 place but equally that a draw could be enough. Expect to see a cagey affair that nobody wants to lose and could well end level. Pick: Slovakia 1, Romania 1.