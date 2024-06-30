Teams looking to advance further into the knockout stage meet when Spain battles Georgia in a 2024 UEFA European Championship Round of 16 match on Sunday. Spain, considered to be among the tournament favorites, finished group play 3-0 after defeating Albania 1-0 on Monday. Georgia, meanwhile, stunned Portugal 2-0 in their match on Wednesday to finish group play at 1-1-1. Spain have won their last four meetings with Georgia since the Georgians posted a 1-0 victory in June 2016.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Cologne Stadium in Koln, Germany. Spain are listed as the -550 favorites (risk $550 to win $100) on the 90-minute line in the latest Spain vs. Georgia odds, with Georgia the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +600 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Spain are -1800 to advance, while Georgia are +880.

Spain vs. Georgia money line: Spain -550, Draw +600, Georgia +1400

Spain vs. Georgia over/under: 2.5 goals

Spain vs. Georgia to advance: Spain -1800, Georgia +880

SP: Spain have outscored their opponents 15-1 in five matches this month

GEO: Georgia have won three, lost one and registered two draws since March

Why you should back Spain

The Spaniards are loaded with talent and have had four different players score in the tournament. Midfielder Dani Olmo is among Spain's leading attackers. In the win over Albania, he peppered the net with five shots. Since joining the national team in 2019, Olmo has eight goals in 35 matches. He plays professionally for RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. In 107 league matches for RB Leipzig, he has 17 goals in 107 appearances.

Also helping power the offense is captain Alvaro Morata. The 31-year-old forward has scored 36 times in 76 appearances since joining the national team in 2014. In a 7-1 win over Georgia in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying back in September, he recorded three goals. He has one goal during the tournament, scoring in the 29th minute in a 3-0 victory over Croatia on June 15. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Georgia

Despite some long odds, Georgia have put up a fight in the tournament. Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 23, got things going against Portugal, scoring in the second minute and helping propel the team to the upset win. Since joining the national team in 2019, he has registered 16 goals in 33 appearances, including five goals in 2022 and in 2023. He finished his second season with Napoli of Serie A in Italy, scoring 11 goals in 34 matches. In the two-year span, he has 23 goals in 68 league matches.

Another offensive weapon for the Georgians is forward Georges Mikautadze. The 28-year-old also scored in the win over Portugal, and had his team's only goal in the 1-1 draw with Czechia on June 22. Mikautadze, who joined the Georgian team in 2021, has 13 goals in 28 appearances. He is a member of Metz in Ligue 2 in France. Last season for the side, he scored 13 goals in 20 appearances. See which team to pick here.

