Tottenham are set to appoint former Juventus manager Igor Tudor as their new coach until the end of the 2025-26 season, according to multiple reports. The Croatian manager and former national team defender has previously managed Galatasaray, Hellas Verona, Olympique Marseille, Lazio and lastly Juventus as he replaced Thiago Motta on March 2025 before being sacked earlier this season from the Bianconeri. Tottenham have decided to hire Tudor only a few days after parting ways with Thomas Frank, who was sacked after a disappointing start of the 2025-26 season, with only two wins in the last 17 Premier League games, and will appoint Tudor as caretaker manager until June 2026 before looking for a permanent coach in the summer.

After Spurs decided to sack their former manager Thomas Frank, they needed to decide between a caretaker manager or a permanent one, but then ended up hiring a short term coach. The English team is currently sitting in 14th place in the Premier League standings, only five points above the relegation zone and with only two wins in their last 17 games played in the domestic league. Despite a positive Champions League spell, where Spurs ended up in the top eight and advanced to the Round of 16 of the tournament, the club decided to sack the manager who was appointed in the summer 2025 to replace Ange Postecoglou.

It makes sense to hire a caretaker coach right now as more options will be available in the summer 2026, when multiple managers are expected to leave their jobs, or even after the 2026 World Cup. On that matter, there have been rumors of a possible comeback of current USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino in London, where he was the coach from 2014 to 2019, leading the club to a Champions League final they lost to Liverpool.

Tudor, on the other hand, could immediately instill a sense of unity and purpose, helping the team meet its short-term objectives while positioning himself for a longer deal in the summer, much like he recently attempted to do at Juventus. Appointed in March 2025 by the Italian giants to replace Thiago Motta, Tudor guided the side through the final stint of the campaign and secured Champions League qualification. However, when the Bianconeri failed to reach an agreement with either Antonio Conte or Gian Piero Gasperini, they opted to continue with Tudor. The decision ultimately proved unsuccessful: he was dismissed in October and replaced by current Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti.