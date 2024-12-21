Liverpool look to enter Christmas atop the league, but they'll face quite a challenge in an away trip to Tottenham. Winless in their last two Premier League fixtures, injuries are catching up to the Reds during the festive period, but their opponents have a similar issue. With only one fit senior center back at his disposal for the match, Ange Postecoglou will face the unenviable task of stopping Mohamed Salah. The current leader in the Premier League Golden Boot race, it's not something that many teams have been able to do, which could lead to this being a high scoring affair.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 22 | Time : 11:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 22 | : 11:30 a.m. ET Location : Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo TV (try for free)

NBC | Fubo TV (try for free) Odds: Tottenham +320; Draw +320; Liverpool -140

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Storylines

Tottenham: Despite injuries, Spurs have continued to chug along going unbeaten in their last three matches. Booking a spot in the EFL Cup semifinals where they'll face Liverpool, this match is a good gauge of what to expect since they'll be healthier next time around. Cristian Romero, Mickey Van De Ven and Guglielmo Vicaro will all miss out from the core of their defense, while backup Ben Davies also isn't ready to return. There is some good news as Destiny Udogie could feature but the right back will be a game-time decision.

Tottenham predicted XI: Fraser Forester, Destiny Udogie, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Heung-min Son, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke

Liverpool: The only real concerns are defensive ones where Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will be unavailable for selection. Entering a critical time of the season, Arne Slot will have the core of his team to choose from. Diogo Jota is already coming back in strong form but with the Reds rolling, having the entire team to choose from during the festive period only increases their threat.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota

Prediction

No team plays to their competition like Tottenham as a spinner is about to be thrown in the tile race with Solanke bagging a brace at home. Pick: Tottenham 3, Liverpool 2