Turkiye will battle Georgia in a UEFA 2024 European Championship Group F match on Tuesday. Since 2002, the sides have met just five times with Turkiye holding a 3-1-1 edge, including a 3-1 triumph in their last meeting in May 2012. Turkiye, which are coming off a 2-1 loss to Poland in a friendly on June 10, will be seeking their first win since defeating Germany 3-2 last November in another friendly match. In their last five Euro 2024 qualifying matches, Turkiye won four matches with one draw. Georgia, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-1 win over Montenegro on June 9 in a friendly.

Kickoff from BVB Stadion Dortmund in Dortmund, Germany, is set for noon ET. Turkiye are listed as the -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Turkiye vs. Georgia odds, with Georgia the +400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Georgia vs. Turkiye picks, be sure to see the Euro 2024 predictions from SportsLine's Brandt Sutton.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Georgia vs. Turkiye:

Turkiye vs. Georgia money line: Turkiye -140, Draw +260, Georgia +400

Turkiye vs. Georgia spread: Turkiye -0.5 (-140)

Turkiye vs. Georgia over/under: 2.5 goals

TUR: Over their last five UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches, Turkiye outscored their opponents 11-3

GEO: Defeated Greece 4-2 in PKs after a scoreless draw, and downed Luxembourg 2-0 during the qualifying playoffs in March



Why you should back Turkiye

Among Turkiye's offensive leaders is veteran forward Cenk Tosun. The 33-year-old, who has played with the national team since 2013, has registered 20 goals in 51 appearances for Turkey. His best years came in 2017 and 2019 when he scored five times each year for the national team. In an October qualifying match against Latvia, Tosun scored twice in a 4-0 victory. He has been a member of Besiktas of the Turkish Super Lig, registering 21 goals over the past two seasons.

Midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has also played with the Turkish national team since 2013. In 86 appearances, he has recorded 18 goals. He scored Turkey's only goal in a 1-1 draw with Austria in March. Calhanoglu, the captain of the team, is a member of Inter Milan of Serie A, scoring 13 goals in 32 matches this past season. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Georgia

Forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is among Georgia's top scorers. In 30 appearances, the 23-year-old has scored 15 times since joining the national team in 2019. He registered five goals in nine matches for Georgia in 2023. He plays professionally for Napoli in Serie A. This past season, he scored 11 goals in 34 matches and has 23 in 68 league appearances since joining the club in 2022.

Another key piece to Georgia's offense is forward Georges Mikautadze. The 23-year-old joined the national team in 2021 and has registered 10 goals in 25 appearances. He scored four times in an 8-0 friendly win over Thailand last October. He played for two clubs this past season. At Metz in Ligue 1 in France this past season, he scored 13 goals in 20 appearances. He also played six matches for Ajax in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands. See which team to pick here.

