Following the United State's 2-1 loss to Panama in Copa America, Folarin Balogun and other members of the United States men's national team were subjected to racial abuse online. Both Balogun and Chris Richards shared some of the messages that they received to their Instagram stories during what was already a frustrating night for the national team. Balogun scored a goal and also put in an excellent defensive shift in what was one of his best performances for the USMNT to date but because of the online abuse, multiple statements had to be issued.

U.S. Soccer statement:

"U.S. Soccer is aware of and deeply disturbed by the racist comments made online and directed at several of our men's National Team players following tonight's match. There is absolutely no place in the game for such hateful and discriminatory behavior. These actions are not only unacceptable but also contrary to the values of respect and inclusivity that we uphold as an organization. U.S. Soccer stands firmly against racism in all forms and will continue to support our players."

Monaco statement:

"AS Monaco express full support for its player Folarin Balogun, who has been the target of racist and insulting comments online after the Copa America game between the United States and Panama. The Club strongly condemns all acts of racism and discrimination. These behaviors are in total contradiction with the values of our club and the sporting spirit we defend."

Concacaf statement:

"We stand with U.S. Soccer in condemning the disgraceful social media posts aimed at several of its men's national team players. Racism has no place in our sport or in society. We will continue to work with our federations, CONMEBOL, and FIFA to see ways to investigate the accounts that posted racist material and use our reach to promote unity and respect."

CONMEBOL statement:

"In response to the case of racism evidenced on social media following the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 match between Panama and the United States, the South American Football Confederation reinforces its commitment against acts of racism. It has been and will continue to be CONMEBOL's most important policy to defend the values of a fair and inclusive society, which is why we have implemented initiatives like ¡STOP RACISM! These initiatives aim to raise awareness and educate fans and players on the field about the scourge of racism that, unfortunately, persists in football."

"Our organization works continuously towards the evolution of a new culture that eradicates expressions of racism, offensive content on social media, and all forms of violence or discrimination surrounding our sport. We condemn attitudes of intolerance in every place and on every occasion, especially those hiding behind social media accounts in any form of expression. This CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 is the largest and most challenging continental tournament in our history, and therefore, today more than ever, we will raise our flag against all forms of racist expression."

This is already the second time during this tournament that statements have needed to be issued as similar comments were made toward Canadian defender Mise Bombito following a challenge on Lionel Messi.