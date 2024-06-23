Group C action gets underway on Sunday when the United States Men's National Team takes on Bolivia in a Copa America 2024 match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will be the first meeting between the sides since the United States posted a 3-0 win on May 28, 2018, in an international friendly. The United States, which played to a 1-1 draw with Brazil last week, defeated Mexico 2-0 on March 24 to win the Concacaf Nations League title. Bolivia, meanwhile, have dropped their last three friendlies, including a 3-0 decision to Colombia on June 15.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium is set for 6 p.m. ET. The United States are listed as the -500 favorites (risk $500 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Bolivia odds, with Bolivia the +1400 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Bolivia vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Bolivia money line: United States -500, Draw +550, Bolivia +1400

USMNT vs. Bolivia over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Bolivia spread: United States -1.5 (-142)

USMNT: Over their last four matches, the U.S. have scored seven goals and given up seven goals

BOL: Since March, Bolivia have been outscored 10-4 in five matches

Why USMNT can win

Forward Ricardo Pepi, who was named the Major League Soccer Young Player of the Year in 2021, is an up-and-coming star for the Americans. The 21-year-old has recorded 10 goals in 25 matches as a member of the national team, including seven in 10 appearances in 2023. He plays professionally for PSV in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands. This past season, he had nine goals in 40 matches, including seven in 27 league contests.

Also helping power the U.S. is midfielder Giovanni Reyna. The 21-year-old, who has played on the U.S. national team since 2020, has registered eight goals in 28 matches. In a 2-0 win over Mexico in March, he netted his first goal of the year for the Americans. In a 4-0 win over Ghana in a friendly in October, he scored twice. After five seasons for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, he played on loan in the English Premier League for Nottingham Forest, making nine appearances. See which team to pick here.

Why Bolivia can win

Among La Verde's top scorers is forward Rodrigo Ramallo. The 33-year-old has appeared in 40 matches for his national team, registering seven goals. His last international goal came in a 1-1 draw with Ecuador in October during 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying. He plays professionally in Bolivia and is a member of Club The Strongest, where he has two goals in six appearances.

Midfielder Ramiro Vaca is also among Bolivia's offensive leaders. The 24-year-old joined the national team in 2017, and has posted four goals in 31 appearances. He scored Bolivia's goal in the 1-0 win over Andorra on March 25. He plays professionally for Bolivar of the Bolivian Primera Division, and has 10 goals in 35 matches. See which team to pick here.

