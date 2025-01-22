Mauricio Pochettino's first January camp with the United States men's national team is coming to a close, but first his side will have a test against Costa Rica at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida. While the USMNT performed well against Venezuela winning 3-1 in the first match of the camp, how this rotated side performs against Concacaf opposition will go a long way towards showing what has been gained during the camp.

Pochettino has stressed that this isn't an alternate squad but instead one that can make these minutes count.

"I don't like naming it an alternative team. For me, it's the team with the circumstances of the moment," Pochettino said ahead of facing Costa Rica. "Today I was telling our players, they can't feel that they are the alternative team. They are the team that, at this moment, have been selected from the many players available. They have to feel that they can also be important players. And when they compete with all the range of possibilities that we have, they can have the possibility of also playing a position. For Costa Rica, with their circumstances, I think we have to give them importance so that the players can perform to the maximum level and so that they can have hope in the future when, as I said earlier, that opens up, they can have the possibility of fighting."

With everyone from European clubs, their current clubs and Pochettino watching, there's every incentive to do well and push current members of the USMNT to keep their performances at a high level too. Competition for places is always a good thing and depth players doing well in these camps will help foster that.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 22 | Time : 7 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 22 | : 7 p.m. ET Location : Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

: Inter&Co Stadium -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT | Live stream: Fubo TV (Try for free)

USMNT roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matt Freese (New York City FC; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 3/0), Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids; 29/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 1/0), George Campbell (CF Montréal; 1/0), DeJuan Jones (Columbus Crew; 9/0), Shaq Moore (FC Dallas; 20/1), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 66/1), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 31/3), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 42/3)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami; 2/0), Emeka Eneli (Real Salt Lake; 1/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 2/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 2/1)

FORWARDS (6): Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC; 1/1), Caden Clark (CF Montréal; 1/0), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago Fire; 1/0), Matko Miljevic (Huracán/ARG; 1/1), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis City; 1/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps; 2/0)

Costa Rica roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): Esteban Alvarado (Saprissa; 25/0), Anthony Walker (Herediano; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (9): Ryan Bolaños (Saprissa; 0/0), Kevin Espinoza (Cartaginés; 0/0), Fernán Faerrón (Herediano; 3/0), Joseph Mora (Saprissa; 12/0), Kenay Myrie (Saprissa; 0/0), Joseth Peraza (San Carlos; 0/0), Haxzel Quirós (Herediano; 12/0), Yostin Salinas (Sporting San José; 4/0), Santiago van der Putten (Alajuelense; 0/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Sebastián Acuña (Saprissa; 5/0), Alejandro Bran (Alajuelense; 13/1), Allan Cruz (Herediano; 24/2), Rashir Parkins (Alajuelense; 1/0), Creichel Pérez (Alajuelense; 0/0), Aarón Suárez (Alajuelense; 7/1), Mauricio Villalobos (Santa Ana; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Diego Campos (Alajuelense; 2/1), Anthony Hernández (Puntarenas; 3/1), Josimar Méndez (San Carlos; 0/0), Andy Rojas (Herediano; 4/1), Orlando Sinclair (Saprissa; 1/0), Randy Vega (Herediano; 0/0)

Prediction

Costa Rica may have a new manager in Miguel Herrera but facing a talented young USMNT squad, there will be enough firepower to pick up a second consecutive victory. Pick: USMNT 3, Costa Rica 1