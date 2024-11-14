The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal round continues on Thursday with a highly-anticipated match between Jamaica and the United States Men's National Team. The hosts should be confident entering this match since they are unbeaten through four matches in this tournament, most recently settling for a scoreless draw against Honduras in the group stage. Now, the Jamaicans face a USMNT side that is getting its star players back following a loss to Mexico in an international friendly.

Kickoff from National Stadium Independence Park in Jamaica is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Americans are the +100 favorites (risk $100 to win $100) in the latest Jamaica vs. USMNT odds, with the hosts listed as the +280 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Jamaica picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

Now, Eimer has broken down Jamaica vs. USMNT from every angle and has locked in his picks and Concacaf Nations League predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for USMNT vs. Jamaica:

Jamaica vs. USMNT money line: Jamaica +280, Draw +210, USMNT +100

Jamaica vs. USMNT over/under: 2.5 goals

Jamaica vs. USMNT picks: See picks here

Why you should back Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz have played good defense so far in Nations League play, so they should feel good about their game heading into Thursday's match. They clean-sheeted Cuba, Honduras and Nicaragua during the group stage. That includes shutouts in their last two matches on home soil.

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has been cold over his last five matches across all competitions but remains Jamaica's top scorer. They will look to him to break out of his slump and find the back of the net on Thursday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back USMNT

Mauricio Pochettino was at a bit of a disadvantage in his USMNT debut since he didn't have the team's best players to pencil into the roster. That will be different on Thursday when he will have the big guns in his starting XI. The Americans should get a boost from having Christian Pulisic back in the mix since he has one goal and one assist in three matches for the USMNT in 2024. Pulisic has also been red-hot for AC Milan this season, recording five goals and three assists in 11 league games.

PSV striker Ricardo Pepi will also be available after missing the match against Mexico, which gives Pochettino another weapon to throw at Jamaica's defense. Pepi has notched six goals and one assist for PSV in the Eredivisie this season. See which team to pick here.

How to make USMNT vs. Jamaica picks

Eimer has broken down Jamaica vs. USMNT from every possible angle and is leaning Over on the goal total. He also has locked in a trio of confident best bets, two of which offer plus-money payouts, and is offering a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his Concacaf Nations League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. Jamaica on Thursday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Jamaica vs. USMNT have all the value, all from the proven soccer expert who is tuned into multiple leagues around the world, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.