The United States Men's National Team will host Jamaica for the second leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal on Monday. The USMNT holds a 1-0 lead on aggregate after the first leg, with Ricardo Pepi scoring a goal in the fifth minute of action on Thursday. The Americans dominated possession the rest of the way to hold off a feisty Jamaican squad. The USMNT has won each of the three previous iterations of the Concacaf Nations League, while Jamaica has one third-place finish in this competition, which began in 2019.

Kickoff from CITYPARK in St. Louis is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Americans are the -240 favorites (risk $240 to win $100) in the latest USMNT vs. Jamaica odds, with the Reggae Boyz are listed as +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

USMNT vs. Jamaica money line: USMNT -240, Draw +320, Jamaica +550

USMNT vs. Jamaica over/under: 2.5 goals

The Americans are in the catbird seat after their performance on Thursday. Captain Christian Pulisic attacked space effectively to keep Jamaica on its heels most of the match and the USMNT was solid at the back in a hostile environment on a soggy pitch. They controlled 60% of the possession in the game and completed 157 more passes than the Jamaicans in a hard-earned away victory.

With a spot in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals on the line and this fixture serving as qualifying for the Concacaf Gold Cup, seeing this result out is pivotal for Mauricio Pochettino's squad can play competitive matches leading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup. A home loss would be a devastating blow to the federation and would leave them with only friendlies to prepare for a world championship on home soil in two years. See which team to pick here.

Jamaica is also feeling those same pressures and they've had a history of playing spoiler in big matches against the Americans before, winning a 2012 World Cup match over the USMNT and knocking them out of the Gold Cup in 2015. The Reggae Boyz have wins over Nicaragua and Honduras away from home already this year and they also had a win on American soil in the Concacaf Nations League third-place game over Panama in March.

West Brom defender Mason Holgate won't be available for selection after collecting an 86th-minute red card in the first leg but the Jamaicans still have plenty of talent on their roster. Ethan Pinnock is a Premier League defender (Brentford), while Michail Antonio (West Ham) and Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) give the squad a pair of world-class attacking options going forward. See which team to pick here.

