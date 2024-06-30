The United States Men's National Team needs nothing short of a win when they take on Uruguay in a Copa America 2024 match on Monday. After suffering a stunning 2-1 loss to Panama on Thursday, the Americans and Panamanians enter the final group stage match with identical 1-0-1 records and are in second place in Group C. Only the top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals. Uruguay, which is atop Group C with six points, have a plus-seven goal differential and have more than likely already punched their ticket to the knockout round, barring a blowout loss to the U.S. The Americans will be without forward Timothy Weah, who received a red card against Panama, and the status of goalkeeper Matt Turner is not known after he was injured in the match. Turner is listed as day-to-day.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Americans are listed as the +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in its latest USMNT vs. Uruguay odds, with Uruguay the +195 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any USMNT vs. Uruguay picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. In 2023 he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a profit of $2,593 for $100 bettors.

Now, Eimer has broken down USMNT vs. Uruguay from every angle and identified his picks and Copa America 2024 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Uruguay vs. USMNT:

USMNT vs. Uruguay over/under: 2.5 goals

USMNT vs. Uruguay money line: USA +145, Draw +220, Uruguay +195

USMNT: Since January, the U.S. and their opponents have each scored 10 goals in seven matches with the USMNT posting a 3-3-1 record

URU: Uruguay have gone 3-1-1 since March, outscoring their opponents 14-4

USMNT vs. Uruguay picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the USMNT

With the Americans needing offense, they will turn to a number of scoring options, including captain Christian Pulisic. The 25-year-old forward has 30 goals in 70 matches for his national team since joining them in 2016. In the 2-0 win over Bolivia on June 23, he scored a goal in the third minute and took four shots with two on target during the match. He was held without a shot against Panama. He played this past season for AC Milan in Serie A, scoring 12 goals in 36 matches.

Midfielder Weston McKennie will look to provide some offense. The 25-year-old has 11 goals in 55 appearances for the Americans since joining the side in 2017. In the loss to Panama, he had one shot. He is looking for his first goal since scoring twice in a 7-1 win over Grenada in a 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League A match in March 2023. He plays professionally for Juventus in Serie A in Italy, where he has five goals in 83 league matches. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Uruguay

Because the Americans would have to win by five or more goals to catch up in goal differential, Uruguay may choose to sit some of their top players like forward Darwin Nunez, who has scored in each of the first two matches of the tournament. Among those who may see more action is midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who came off the bench to score a goal against Bolivia. In that match, he registered the goal in the 89th minute The 27-year-old has been a member of the national team since 2017, scoring two goals in 61 appearances.

Veteran forward Luis Suarez may also see more action after entering as a substitute against Bolivia. The 37-year-old has been a mainstay on the national team since 2007. In 139 appearances for Uruguay, he has scored 68 goals. He plays in Major League Soccer in the United States and is a member of Inter Miami. In 16 league matches so far in 2024, he has 12 goals. See which team to pick here.

How to make USMNT vs. Uruguay picks

Eimer has broken down Uruguay vs. USMNT from every possible angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets while also offering a full breakdown of this match. He's only sharing his Copa America 2024 picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins USMNT vs. Uruguay on Monday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Uruguay vs. USMNT have all the value, all from the soccer expert who profited $2,593 for $100 bettors in 2023, and find out.