On the final day of the Champions League league phase, matches are balanced on a knife's edge where anything can happen, and Milan is learning the hard way as they trailed Dinamo Zagreb by a goal at half, going down to 10 men due to American midfielder Yunus Musah receiving two yellow cards only separated by eight minutes. With a victory in the match, Milan can make the top eight of the league phase, automatically securing their spot but that may not happen now.

The first yellow was received as there was a coming together between Josip Misic and Musah after a free kick was awarded to Zagreb, but then the American didn't dial back his game. He was sent off for bringing down Luka Stokjkovic outside of the box to prevent Zagreb from scoring a second goal.

While there are moments when those types of fouls are necessary, being on a yellow isn't the time to do that. Trailing by two goals would be better than being down to 10 men as Milan now sat 12th in the league phase table at half. Luckily for them, American Christiain Pulisic scored early in the second half, so there's a chance to still make the top eight for Sergio Conceicao's crew. Finishing outside of the top eight means they'll play in the knockout round playoffs rather than directly go to the round of 16.

He'll also be without Musah for Milan's next Champions League match no matter what happens. It'll be a blow due to Musah becoming a regular after Conceicao took over for Paulo Fonseca, but Milan will be more worried about closing out the match in front of them.