Brazil get back to FIFA 2026 World Cup qualification duty on Thursday with a trip to Maturin to take on Venezuela. This game is CONMEBOL's only non-qualifying nation up against the only international team to have been present at every single tournament. Dorival Junior led the Selecao to wins over struggling Chile and Peru to tee up this set of internationals with less immediate pressure. The Brazilians are now level on points with Uruguay and four ahead of Bolivia who are seventh and in the playoff position. Up next are four teams from the current top five after this so three points are truly vital.

Venezuela have lost all nine of their last home games with Brazil and conceded 39 goals in that time which suggests that this will be a tough task. It might not be a vintage Selecao but their form is improving although the Vinotinto have been better in spells and remain unbeaten at home in these qualifiers. It is away form which is killing their hopes with just two points from 15 although they did draw with Brazil earlier this edition as well as defending champions Argentina and Uruguay. Just one point separates them from a playoff spot with two points between them and Ecuador as well as Paraguay.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Thursday, November 14 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 14 | 4 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Monumental - Maturin, Venezuela

Estadio Monumental - Maturin, Venezuela Watch: Fanatiz

Fanatiz Odds: Venezuela +480; Draw +290; Brazil -188

CONMEBOL WCQ

Brazil are back from the dead after a poor start to qualification was arrested in October and November. To miss a first-ever World Cup as the field enlarges to 48 nations would have been impressive from the Selecao. A draw earlier in this edition was only Venezuela's second time avoiding defeat to the Brazilians. However, Fernando Batista's side are totally out of the running for the moment after losing to Bolivia and Paraguay.

Team news

Venezuela: Yordan Osorio, Jhon Chancellor and Teo Quintero are all out injured while star man Salomon Rondon is evergreen at 35 and is now plying his trade in Mexico with Pachuca.

Possible Venezuela XI: Romo; Gonzalez, R Ramirez, Ferraresi, Aramburu; Martinez, Rincon, Herrera; Soteldo, Rondon, Savarino.

Brazil: Alisson is out so Ederson is set to play while Rodrygo and Eder Militao suffered recent injuries. Bremer is also out while Dorival Junior has dropped Lucas Beraldo, Fabricio Bruno and Alex Telles. Endrick is not part of the squad although Estevao Willian is.

Possible Brazil XI: Ederson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Lucas Paqueta, Bruno Guimaraes; Luiz Henrique, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Igor Jesus.

Prediction

Expect this one to be tight but for the Brazilians to just about do enough to emerge victorious by the tightest of margins. Pick: Venezuela 0, Brazil 1.