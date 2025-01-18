United States men's national team winger Timothy Weah scored the second goal for Juventus against AC Milan after replacing Turkish striker Kenan Yildiz, who came off at halftime after suffering an injury. Weah scored a stunning counterattack goal and delivered his fifth Serie A goal of the season. His last goal was against Torino on November 9.

After the first half ended without goals, Juventus found the opening goal of the match with youngstar Samuel Mbangula at minute 58, also thanks to a deflection from former Tottenham right back Emerson Royal, where goalkeeper Mike Maignan couldn't do much. Five minutes later, Weah scored the second goal of the game after replacing Yildiz.

As has already happened multiple times this year under coach Thiago Motta, the American international played as a right attacking winger, but also switched roles with Argentinian striker Nico Gonzalez as central striker over the second half. Weah is having his best season in Italy since he joined from Lille in the summer 2023 as he has already played 21 matches, scored five and provided two assists in all competitions up to now.