Less than 250 days after being appointed as the new manager of Plymouth Argyle, Wayne Rooney has departed by mutual consent, the club announced. He leaves a club sitting at the bottom of the Championship after conceding a league-high 51 goals while also scoring the joint-fewest goals with 22. He guided the team to just five wins in 25 games in charge. The festive period hasn't been kind to the Argyle with them suffering multiple heavy defeats as they've gone winless since Nov. 5.

Despite being at the bottom of the Championship after 23 matches played, there is a chance to save themselves as they're only four points off of 21st which would see them avoid relegation to League One. But that's also why the decision had to be made now ahead of a New Year's Day clash with Bristol City in front of their supporters at Home Park. Coach Kevin Nancekivell and defender Joe Edwards will lead the team for that match.

Rooney's assistant Mike Phelan and first-team coach Simon Ireland will also depart the club.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular, Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip who I shared great relationships with," Rooney said in a club statement

"Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach and I wish them all the best for the future. To the Green Army, thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever."

This isn't Rooney's first short stint in the Championship as he was also dismissed by Birmingham City after only 83 days with the club just above the relegation zone. Birmingham did end up dropping down to League One but there's time for Plymouth to avoid a return to the division after being promoted to the Championship at the end of the 2022-23 season after winning League One.

Rooney's managerial history is becoming a mixed one as a strong spell at Derby County has now been erased following spells with D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle.