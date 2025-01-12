The U.S. women's national team have a year off from major competitions, but that does not mean 2025 will not be an important year for the Olympic gold medalists.

Head coach Emma Hayes will use the next year to expand the player pool and try new tactical ideas, all with the hopes of putting the team in the best position possible for the 2027 Women's World Cup and the 2028 Olympics. It means that their 2025 schedule will be full

January: training camp

The USWNT will convene in Florida from Jan. 14 to 21 for January camp, a regular fixture on the calendar but one that comes without any games. Hayes put a new spin on January camp this year, concurrently hosting the full senior team and a futures group that will allow her to explore the player pool further. There will be no game at the end of this camp, though it will provide a platform for less experienced players to impress Hayes as the long road to winning roster spots for the 2027 World Cup begins.

February: SheBelieves Cup

Feb. 20: USWNT vs. Colombia, 8 p.m. ET (TBS, Max)

Feb. 23: USWNT vs. Australia, 5 p.m. ET (TBS, Max)

Feb. 26: USWNT vs. Japan, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Max)

The USWNT will open up their competitive calendar in the annual SheBelieves Cup, summoning several high-caliber opponents to take part in the competition. Hayes has said this will be the first roster she chooses after seeing the majority of the wider player pool, so expect a new-look USWNT core to begin to take shape for these games.

April: friendlies against Brazil

April 5: USWNT vs. Brazil, 5 p.m. ET (TNT, Max)

April 8: USWNT vs. Brazil, 10:30 p.m. ET (TBS, Max)

Brazil will face the USWNT twice in California in a rematch of the 2024 Olympics' gold medal game. Again, as Hayes begins to tinker with player selection and tactical styles, expect these games to play a big part in the head coach's experimental phase.

Remaining FIFA windows

May 26 - June 3

June 23 - July 2

Oct. 20 - 29

Nov. 24 - Dec. 2

Four additional FIFA international windows remain during this year, so expect the USWNT to schedule several other friendlies in the coming months.