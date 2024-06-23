Spain are already confirmed to finish top of UEFA Euro 2024 Group B and Monday's clash with Albania could see them confirm three wins out of three for a 100% record of nine points. La Roja saw off defending champions Italy which keeps the door open for this Kuqezinjtë side after a dramatic last-gasp 2-2 draw with Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente's men needed an own goal to beat the Azzurri while Sylvinho's side saw Klaus Gjasula's redemption act of equalizing after scoring an own goal to gift Vatreni a late come-from-behind lead. Consequently, Albania still have a shot at the round of 16 -- either ahead of Luciano Spalletti's Italian side in second or behind them as one of the best third-placed sides -- which would be their first-ever knockout phase appearance at a major international tournament.

Taking points off of the Spanish is easier said than done, though, with a healthy position at the top of Group B likely to result in a rotated squad for this one as De la Fuente gets a look at other members of his group. Spain are up against one of the third-placed sides from Groups A, D, E or F in the round of 16 which could set them on course to face hosts Germany in the quarterfinals.

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, June 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, June 24 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Düsseldorf Arena - Düsseldorf, Germany

TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo

FS1 | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Albania +650; Draw +350; Spain -225

Group B

Spain are already through to the round of 16 in top spot so Group B can only change from second spot to last place. Italy lead the way to complete the top two but could be overhauled by Albania or Croatia although both of those sides winning is an unlikely scenario. A draw would be enough to secure second for the Azzurri while Vatreni not only need points but also to undo their unfavorable goal difference of minus three.

Team news

Albania: Five players could be suspended if they pick up another booking with Armando Broja joining Gjasula, Elseid Hysaj, Arber Hoxha and Mirlind Daku in risking a ban for the round of 16. Gjasula's goal might have earned him extra consideration for a starting role but Sylvinho could also stick with his XI and therefore keep Rey Manaj up top over Broja.

Possible Albania XI: Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj.

Spain: Rodri is suspended while Nacho and Ayoze Perez are doubts but changes are still expected from De la Fuente in Dusseldorf. Martin Zubimendi could replace Rodri while Mikel Oyarzabal, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Alejandro Grimaldo, Jesus Navas and David Raya could all get a chance.

Possible Spain XI: Raya; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo; Merino, Zubimendi, Baena; Torres, Joselu, Oyarzabal.

Prediction

Even if Spain rotate heavily, La Roja should still have too much for Albania. Sylvinho's Kuqezinjtë might be able to keep it tight and get themselves a goal, but even a draw would be an impressive result but unlikely to be enough to advance. Pick: Albania 1, Spain 2.