Usually in the FA Cup, you have to wait until later rounds to get a banner fixture but not this season where the introduction of Premier League teams will be marked by a meeting between Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from a loss in the EFL Cup to Newcastle United while cup play could be Manchester United's only route to a European place this seaon.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Jan. 12 | Time : 10 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Jan. 12 | : 10 a.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London, England

: Emirates Stadium -- London, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Arsenal -140; Draw +260; Manchester United +360

Storylines

Arsenal: Riccardo Calafiori misses out with a hamstring injury while the other abesntees are all long term. Takehiro Tomiyasu is back doing some training but this clash will come too soon for him. Ethan Nwaneri, Ben White and Bukayo Saka will all be out through January at least. Gabriel Jesus returns to the starting XI after settling for a place on the bench in the EFL Cup.

Arsenal starting XI: David Raya, Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz

Manchester United: Marcus Rashford is still absent with an illness while transfer rumors swirl around the forward while Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, and Jonny Evans are all unavailable. Given the nature of their injuries, it could be a bit before they're on the pitch again. There has been some rotation as a big boost to the starting XI is the return of Alejandro Garnacho who has had to settle for a place on the bench as of late.

Manchester United starting XI: Altay Bayindir, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund

Prediction

Manchester United will do their best to make things tough for Arsenal, but if Jesus maintains his strong form and a home stadium advantage, the Gunners will do just enough to emerge with a victory. Pick: Arsenal 2, Manchester United 0