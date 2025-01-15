It's north London derby time as one of the Premier League's storied rivalries will be destined by which team has more depth. Mikel Arteta and Ange Postecoglou are both going through a significant injury crises but Premier League play stops for no one. With Tottenham looking to turn good cup form into Premier League form, they'll have a daunting challenge as Arsenal can pick up ground in the Premier League title race with a victory.

Liverpool drawing Nottingham Forest presents the Gunners with a chance to draw within four points of the league summit but with Gabriel Jesus being the latest member of the attack sidelined, they'll struggle to score despite Spurs' defensive issues.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Wednesday, Jan. 15 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, Jan. 15 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Arsenal -240; Draw +380; Tottenham +600

Storylines

Arsenal: While some players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White are closing in on returns, the attack is struggling without Bukayo Saka and Jesus. Even Ethan Nwaneri still isn't ready to return after scoring his first Premier League goal for the Gunners. Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori could both bolster the defense but it remains to be seen if Arteta wants to risk the duo with a game during the weekend and then Champions League on the horizon.

Arsenal predicted XI: David Raya, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, William Saliba, Thomas Partey, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard

Tottenham: Richarlison may be the only returning player for Tottenham as their defense is set to be without Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Micky van de Ven, and starting goalkeeper Gugliemo Vicaro. While Spurs have been doing their best to get by, it makes sense why they'd struggle with that much of their core sidelined but Postecoglou's men will need to find a way.

Tottenham predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky, Djed Spence, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, Heung-min Son, Dominic Solanke, Dejan Kulusevski

Prediction

With this being a rivalry match, the margins will be narrow but Tottenham will leg out a draw after pushing Arsenal to their limits. Pick: Arsenal 2, Tottenham 2