Atletico Mineiro and Botafogo will meet for the fourth all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores final in the last five years on Saturday at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Mineiro denied River Plate the chance to play for the title in their home stadium with their semifinal win over the Argentines while Fogo took out Penarol to get here from the final four.

Gabriel Milito's side have based their success on defense with Mineiro one win away from their second South American title. Two goals conceded and three consecutive clean sheets is impressive, although they are winless since late October's goalless draw with River Plate with leaky Brasileirao showings a cause for concern. Milito has not seen his team win away from home in Libertadores this year but they are unbeaten in three away games. However, Mineiro have not beaten Brazilian opponents in the knockout round of Libertadores since 2013 and their first title at this level came via penalties against Olimpia.

Artur Jorge's side have lived on the edge, getting here with a series of narrow wins including edging out Palmeiras and Sao Paulo. The semifinal thumping of Penarol was far more convincing and booked a place in the final for the first time in club history. However, Fogo have not won away in the knockout phase although the Rio outfit ae unbeaten across five straight games in all competitions since seeing off the Uruguayans. With just two goals conceded in that time, O Glorioso have conceded just twice in that time and are unbeaten in 19 against Brazilian sides with just one goal conceded in their last five meetings with Mineiro for just one loss.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, November 30 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Monumental - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Estadio Monumental - Buenos Aires, Argentina Watch: beIN Sports | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

beIN Sports | Fubo (try for free) Odds: Mineiro +250; Draw +220; Botafogo +100

How they got here

Mineiro won five and lost one in Group G to be seeded second and from there Milito's men saw off San Lorenzo, Fluminense and then River Plate to book their final berth. Botafogo won three, drew one and lost two in Group D to be seeded 14th and then went on to eliminate Palmeiras, Sao Paulo and Penarol to earn their shot at glory this weekend.

Team news

Mineiro: Cadu and Matias Zaracho are expected to miss out while Eduardo Vargas, Renzo Saravia and Rubens are all likely to be substitutes. Everson got his third consecutive clean sheet and will start in goal once again for Milito's side.

Possible Mineiro XI: Everson; Lyanco, Battaglia, Alonso; Scarpa, Vera, Franco, Arana; Hulk, Paulinho; Deyverson.

Cruzeiro: Rafael is likely to miss out while Mateo Ponte is suspended after replacing Vitinho and getting dismissed last time out. Adryelson, Danilo, Tche Tche, Matheus Martins and Tiquinho came in for Alexander Barboza, Gregore, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus and Thiago Almada against Penarol with Almada getting their goal in the second leg.

Possible Cruzeiro XI: John; Vitinho, Adryelson, Bastos, Telles; Gregore, Freitas; Savarino, Tche Tche, Almada; Santos.

Prediction

It is a tough one to call but Mineiro seem to be best equipped to prevent their opponents from scoring so a goal will likely be enough to see off Botafogo. Both teams scoring would be a surprise so expect a low-scoring game with a narrow final margin. Pick: Mineiro 1, Botafogo 0.