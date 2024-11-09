Manchester City will attempt to soldier on this weekend when they travel to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. Pep Guardiola will be seeking a response at American Express Community Stadium after a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Ruben Amorim's Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday which has extended a rare losing streak to three across all competitions for the defending EPL titleholders. City are already two points behind leaders Liverpool having dropped seven points already this season. Brighton are without a win in three right now having just lost twice in consecutive games to the Reds across the Premier League and EFL Cup. The Seagulls have proven to be tricky customers for Manchester United, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United already this term and will hope to rub further salt into City's increasingly gaping wounds.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, November 9 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9 | 12:30 p.m. ET Location: American Express Community Stadium - Falmer, England

American Express Community Stadium - Falmer, England Watch: USA Network

USA Network Odds: Brighton +340; Draw +300; City -133

Season so far

Brighton are eighth in the EPL standings with four wins, four draws and two losses with 17 goals scored and 14 conceded for a total of 16 points from a possible 30. Nottingham Forest in third are within three points but two of those four wins have come at home and it has been over one month since the Amex last saw a home victory. City were going fairly well up until their recent blip but their current position is still salvageable with seven wins from 10 and two draws for 23 points from 10 games to sit second. All three of their losses have come on the road while their draw against Newcastle United also came on the road which suggests that there is an issue there.

Team news

Brighton: Like City, the hosts have had injury issues of their own of late. Do not expect to see James Milner, Adam Webster nor Solly March here. There are also lingering doubts over Lewis Dunk, Yankuba Minteh, Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley as well as Carlos Baleba.

Possible Brighton XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Estupinan; Kadioglu, Hinshelwood, Ayari, Mitoma; Rutter, Welbeck.

City: It is more of a question of who is available than who is missing given the lengthy list of absentees of late. Kevin de Bruyne could make his return from injury here although that is not yet 100%. However, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Jack Grealish, Oscar Bobb and Rodri are all definitely out of this one.

Possible City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Kovacic; Savinho, Foden, Silva, Nunes; Haaland.

Prediction

With players missing on both sides and neither team capable of keeping their opponents at bay much of late, expect this to be a goal-filled and entertaining encounter which possibly finishes level in the end. Pick: Brighton 2, City 2.