For the second time in the last four years, the Scottish League Cup final will be a contest between Scotland's most storied sides, Celtic and Rangers. The Old Firm is a rivalry that dates back to 1888 and has been closely contested between the two sides. With the derby usually also helping decide who wins the Scottish Premiership, it adds additional weight to the rivalry as yet another trophy is on the line.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time : 10:30 a.m. ET

: Sunday, Dec. 15 | : 10:30 a.m. ET Location : Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland

: Hampden Park -- Glasgow, Scotland Live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network Odds: Celtic -140; Draw +280; +310

Storylines

Celtic: Running away with the Scottish Premiership this season, all the pressure is on Celtic to bring home silverware. Dominating domestically and also plying their trade in the Champions League, spell No. 2 for Brenden Rodgers has been a successful one. Taking care of business at home in this critical clash would be quite a moment in the season.

Predicted Celtic XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Greg Taylor, Auston Trusty, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Alistair Johnston, Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Paulo Bernardo, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Fyogo Furuhashi, Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn

Rangers: Trailing in the league, this match means so much more to Rangers than it does to Celtic. They've been in good form but already trailing by 11 points in league play, they need something to hang this season on. After drawing against Tottenham in the Europa League midweek, it's a good result for building confidence ahead of this clash.

Predicted Rangers XI: Jack Butland, Jefte, Robin Propper, John Souttar, James Tavernier, Mohamed Diomande, Nicolas Raskin, Vaclav Cerny, Nedim Bajrami, Ridvan Yilmaz, Hamza Igamane

Prediction

Celtic's dominance will prove to be too much in this match with their attacking pressure cracking Rangers for the victory. Pick: Celtic 2, Rangers 1