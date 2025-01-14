Chelsea host Bournemouth in the English Premier League on Tuesday with just three points between the two. Both won in the FA Cup third round with the Blues seeing off Morecambe and the Cherries eliminating West Bromwich Albion. Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Felix both scored twice as well as a Christopher Nkunku goal after a saved penalty. Enzo Maresca's men might have shown that they are not title contenders of late, but they are still well in the running for a UEFA Champions League berth. Dango Ouattara scored twice as well as Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Jebbison for a ninth game across all competitions without defeat for Bournemouth over the weekend. Andoni Iraola's side edged Everton before that and has the team placed to compete for a UEFA competition berth at present.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, January 14 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14 | 2:30 p.m. ET Location: Stamford Bridge - London, England

Stamford Bridge - London, England Watch: Peacock Premium

Peacock Premium Odds: Chelsea -167; Draw +320; Bournemouth +360

Season so far

Chelsea have just two points from 12 in their last four outings which means they are 10 points behind EPL leaders Liverpool having played a game more. Newcastle United, Manchester City and the Cherries could leapfrog the Blues this midweek with Maresca's side out to avoid consecutive Premier League defeats at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 2023. Bournemouth have made club history lately with an eight-game unbeaten run in the EPL with only the top two of Liverpool and Arsenal faring better without defeat. A hot scoring streak away from home has seen Iraola's men net multiple goals in their last five Premier League away games although they are winless in six against Chelsea.

Team news

Chelsea: Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk, Omari Kellyman and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are all out while Noni Madueke missed Morecambe through illness. Pedro Neto may be the only starter from the weekend to keep his place while Adarabioyo could keep his role in defense too. Josh Acheampong has convinced Maresca and should return to the XI.

Possible Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Sancho, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Bournemouth: Enes Unal and Evanilson are out long-term while Jebbison is back from his Watford loan and scored. Ouattara or Semenyo should lead the attack with Ben Winterburn dropping out. Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Smith are all out while Max Aarons could join Valencia despite featuring over the weekend.

Possible Bournemouth XI: Travers; Hill, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Brooks, Kluivert, Ouattara; Semenyo.

Prediction

This one should be a Chelsea win although Bournemouth picking up a draw should not be totally ruled out. Both scoring with the Blues edging the Cherries by a single goal sounds about right. Pick: Chelsea 2, Bournemouth 1.