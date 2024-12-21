Arsenal and Crystal Palace resume hostilities on Saturday evening, just three days after Gabriel Jesus' impressive hat trick fired the Gunners into the EFL Cup semifinal. Whether that earns the Brazilian a starting spot at Crystal Palace will be up for debate but a few goals from one of their depth forwards was just what Mikel Arteta needed.

Equally, Oliver Glasner saw cause for optimism in his side netting twice against the Premier League's most robust defense. His team will surely find it tougher to get through a defense at full strength with William Saliba and Gabriel primed to return to the starting XI. Palace have won just two of their last 19 league games at home to the Gunners, but with their form on the upswing it is not unreasonable for them to hope for another one.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Dec. 21 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Location: Selhurst Park -- London

Selhurst Park -- London TV: USA | Live stream: fuboTV

USA | fuboTV Odds: Crystal Palace +450; Draw +300; Arsenal -163

Team news

Crystal Palace: Don't expect widespread changes from Glasner for the second meeting with Arsenal, not least because right wing back Daniel Munoz remains suspended after picking up his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season in Sunday's win at Brighton. Adam Wharton is also expected to be sidelined as he continues to work his way back from a groin issue. Young center back Chadi Riad has also suffered a setback in his recovery from a knee injury having returned to action with the Under-21s last week.

After seeing his side struggling to wrestle control from Jorginho and Mikel Merino at the Emirates on Wednesday, might Glasner be tempted to change things up in midfield, where Cheick Doucoure has struggled for minutes? That could be the most notable change from Wednesday's team.

Possible Palace XI: Henderson; Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi; Kporha, Lerma, Doucoure, Mitchell; Sarr, Mateta, Eze

Arsenal: Declan Rice might well have been fit enough to take on Palace in midweek, but Arsenal opted to hold him back from even the bench in midweek. Those called from it in the second half -- Martin Odegaard, Saliba, Gabriel, Bukayo Saka -- are all almost certain to go straight back into the XI.

Will that contain Gabriel Jesus? Arteta was visibly excited at the return to form of his No.9, still without a Premier League goal since January. "It is a big message for the team that we have got Gabi back at his best," said the Arsenal boss. Saying that and then confining the Brazilian to the bench would be a curious approach. Perhaps Kai Havertz, who has struggled for shots of late, will have to settle for a place on the bench.

Possible Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Prediction

At full strength Arsenal looked to be a cut above Palace in midweek. There won't have been much time for that to change no matter how much Selhurst Park might will it. PICK: Crystal Palace 0, Arsenal 2